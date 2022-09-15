Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Her Ex Is Preventing Him From Communicating With His Half-Brother

"[Laffoon] has informed me that James is using Atlas’ phone to pressure and attempt to manipulate [Homer]," the paperwork reportedly reads. "James has also left voicemails in a similar tone. Homer is anxious to have a free flow of information with Atlas, but James’ style is not productive."

In addition, the freshly filed docs revealed that Heche was in the process of writing a book at the time of her passing, so Homer would like to be able to publish his mom's work.