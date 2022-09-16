The Legal Battle For Anne Heche’s Estate Continues As James Tupper Seeks To Rip It Away From Her Son Homer Laffoon

The actor is claiming that Heche sent him an email of her will over a decade ago while the duo was still romantically linked and both of her children were minors. Tupper shared in legal documents that Heche sent him and two other people a copy of her testamentary on January 25, 2011.

In addition to receiving her will, the Canadian believed that he was left with the responsibility of managing her finances in the case of her death. "My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children," he claimed she wrote.