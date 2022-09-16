The Legal Battle For Anne Heche’s Estate Continues As James Tupper Seeks To Rip It Away From Her Son Homer Laffoon
The legal battle for Anne Heche's estate has escalated. The late actress' ex-boyfriend, James Tupper, is opposing her son Homer Laffoon's request to become the head of her property and bank account.
The star died last month, and it was believed that she didn't have a will — though Tupper is now saying otherwise.
The actor is claiming that Heche sent him an email of her will over a decade ago while the duo was still romantically linked and both of her children were minors. Tupper shared in legal documents that Heche sent him and two other people a copy of her testamentary on January 25, 2011.
In addition to receiving her will, the Canadian believed that he was left with the responsibility of managing her finances in the case of her death. "My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children," he claimed she wrote.
During the course of Tupper's relationship with Heche, they had one child, Atlas, 13. Tupper stated that since her older son — whose dad is her ex-husband, Coleman Laffoon — is only 20 years old and unemployed, he "is not suitable" for the position. Tupper also shared that Heche and Laffoon were estranged at the time of her passing.
Tupper added that Laffoon changed the locks on Heche's apartment preventing Atlas from receiving his belongings. Tupper fears that due to the boys having minimal contact after Heche's tragic accident, the young adult wouldn't act in the teen's best interest.
While Tupper is working towards inheriting what Heche left behind, Laffoon has shared in documents that the lack of communication between him and his brother is actually due to Tupper's interference.
"[Laffoon] has informed me that James is using Atlas’ phone to pressure and attempt to manipulate [Homer]," the paperwork reportedly read. "James has also left voicemails in a similar tone. Homer is anxious to have a free flow of information with Atlas, but James’ style is not productive."
While the two continue to fight for what Heche left behind, Laffoon's legal representative is hopeful that the paperwork provided will be sufficient enough to help the court rule in his favor.
"We prefer to see the estate administration play out in court and not in the media, as our legal documents speak for themselves," Laffoon’s attorney, Bryan Phipps, said in a statement. "The court appointing Homer special administrator today supports that decision."
As OK! previously reported, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, August 31, requesting to be named administrator of Heche's estate. Currently, the vicenarian is Heche's only adult heir.
