Anne Heche: Salon Owner Who Saw Star Shortly Before Fatal Crash Speaks Out
Roughly one week after actress Anne Heche died due to injuries sustained after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, the salon owner who saw her shortly before the accident is speaking out.
Earlier this week, Richard Glass got candid about facing painful accusations from “evil” people alleging that he supplied the Six Days Seven Nights star with the cocaine and fentanyl that law enforcement said was found in her system after the incident.
ANNE HECHE DEAD AT 53 FROM INJURIES SHE SUSTAINED FOLLOWING FIERY CAR CRASH THAT LEFT HER ON LIFE SUPPORT
“They’re saying that she could’ve gotten the cocaine or fentanyl from me because I was the last person to see her,” a visibly emotional Glass explained in a clip published on Friday, August 19. The business owner revealed that these accusations are particularly painful considering that he has “never done any type of drugs.”
“I don’t do that,” he shared. “I’m not that type of person.”
POLICE BELIEVE ANNE HECHE WAS INTOXICATED AFTER SHE CRASHED INTO HOUSE, AUTHORITIES GET WARRANT TO DRAW HER BLOOD
Glass didn’t mince words when it came to the individuals accusing him of foul play. "There are people who are nice and there are people who are just evil," he recalled. "Making accusations that I had something to do with what her toxicology report said,” he continued. “It’s just a lot.”
The hair expert also shared just how much Heche’s car crash and ultimate passing had been “wearing on my heart.” Just before the accident, Glass took to Instagram with a post of him and the actress, detailing their apparent chance encounter.
“So I met @anneheche today and she purchased a #redwig so random,” he wrote at the time. “I love.”
In light of what occurred later that day, Glass revealed he spent quite a bit of time reflecting on their interaction.
“I just feel a huge remorse,” he explained, adding that he felt like he “could’ve done something more.”
“The universe sent her here for me to impact some kind of way and I feel like I didn’t do everything I was supposed to keep her here to protect her,” he continued. “This woman, she needed help. And I wasn’t there enough.”
TMZ was the first media outlet to share the video of Glass’ statement.