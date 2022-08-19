Anne Heche: Salon Owner Who Saw Star Shortly Before Fatal Crash Speaks Out

Roughly one week after actress Anne Heche died due to injuries sustained after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, the salon owner who saw her shortly before the accident is speaking out.

Earlier this week, Richard Glass got candid about facing painful accusations from “evil” people alleging that he supplied the Six Days Seven Nights star with the cocaine and fentanyl that law enforcement said was found in her system after the incident.

ANNE HECHE DEAD AT 53 FROM INJURIES SHE SUSTAINED FOLLOWING FIERY CAR CRASH THAT LEFT HER ON LIFE SUPPORT