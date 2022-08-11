Drug Accusations, A Fiery Car Crash & More: Inside Anne Heche's Biggest Scandals

Heche and DeGeneres dated for three years from 1997 to 2000. In a 2018 interview on the Irish Goodbye podcast, Heche admitted that making the decision to showcase her relationship with the former talk show host at a late '90s red carpet event caused both her and DeGeneres to lose their jobs.

"We were told that my contract for Fox would be [ended] and I would be fired. And that the movie that I had just met Harrison Ford on wouldn’t hire me," Heche noted at the time. "And we went to the premiere — these are the stories that I know people don’t know — we went to the premiere, we were tapped on the shoulder, put into her limo in the third act and told that we couldn’t have pictures of us taken at the press junket. And both she and I were fired that week."