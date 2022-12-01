Anne Heche's Son Named General Administrator Of Late Star's Estate After Months Of Legal Showdowns

This title would allow Laffoon to “take possession of all the personal property of the estate of the decedent and preserve it from damage, waste, and injury,” according to legal documents. As such, Laffoon would also be required to provide an inventory of the star’s personal items after moving them into a storage unit. Among other responsibilities, Laffoon would also garner control over his mother’s interests in "the publication agreement" for her upcoming memoir, Call Me Anne.

ANNE HECHE'S SON HOMER PETITIONS FOR MORE AUTHORITY OVER HER ESTATE, EX JAMES TUPPER TRIES TO HAVE IT REJECTED

The judge also stated that this status could be revoked if there is proof of embezzlement or fraud, a sentiment that comes after Tupper alleged roughly $200,000 worth of the star's jewelry had gone missing since their breakup several years ago, though there has yet to be any proof of foul play, Bogdanoff noted.