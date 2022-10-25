Anne Heche's Son Homer Petitions For More Authority Over Her Estate, Ex James Tupper Tries To Have It Rejected

The battle over Anne Heche's estate continues. Since the actress abruptly died in August, her eldest son, Homer Laffoon, has been battling it out with her ex James Tupper for control over her estate since she died without an official will.

So far, Homer — whose father is Heche's ex-husband Coleman Laffoon — has come out victorious in the legal matters, but Tupper is once again trying to take away what Homer believes is rightfully his.