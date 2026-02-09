Savannah Guthrie's Sister Annie Guthrie and Her Family Seek Answers in Mother's Disappearance

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Guthrie, the sister of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, is navigating an emotional crisis as their mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been reported missing. The alarming news surfaced on February 1, following a 911 call from a family member in Arizona.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Annie Guthrie is pleading for help finding her missing mother, Nancy.

In the wake of Nancy's disappearance, Annie and her siblings have earnestly requested assistance from anyone with information. “Nancy is our mother, we are her children. She is our beacon,” Annie expressed in a heartfelt Instagram video on February 4.

Savannah, who emphasizes the close bond with her sister, once described Annie as “the most wise, intelligent, thoughtful, creative, generous and profoundly original person I know.” This familial strength becomes increasingly vital as they confront this crisis together.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The family reported her disappearance after she missed church.

Annie's Professional Life Unlike her sister Savannah, who is well-known on television, Annie lives a more private life in Tucson, Ariz. She gained recognition in 2015 with the release of her poetry book, The Good Dark. According to the “About the Author” section, Annie is a “writer and jeweler living in Tucson.” She has opened a metalsmithing studio and teaches at the University of Arizona Poetry Center, where she also mentors students in poetry. Authorities have reported that Annie was the last person to see Nancy before her disappearance. They believe family members returned Nancy home from dinner on the evening of January 31. Concern grew when she failed to attend mass the following morning, prompting a family member to alert the police.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Annie Guthrie shared an emotional message on social media.

A Supportive Partnership Annie is married to Tommaso Cioni, whom she considers one of her mentors. In a 2013 interview, she stated, “My husband is my greatest teacher.” Their partnership is one of mutual inspiration and support. Friends have praised their dedication as parents and caregivers, with Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World commending them as “amazing people.” Savannah’s reflections on Annie reveal the depth of their connection. In her 2024 book, Mostly What Goes Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere, Savannah describes Annie as her “forever partner in life.” Their bond is strengthened by their shared experiences and mutual understanding.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie described her sister as her lifelong partner.