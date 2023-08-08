Savannah Guthrie Reveals Life Would Have Been 'Totally Different' If Her Father Hadn't Passed Away When She Was 16: 'It Changes Everything'

"There's before my dad died, and there's after, and it's profound. Grief is a lifelong process. I really believe that. There's acute grief," she noted.

"There's different moments of grief, but I remember thinking even then when I was a late teenager, I always thought, 'I have a cup of grief now.' It's like a cup of water, and I'm going to spend the rest of my life emptying this cup," the journalist said. "And sometimes it's coming out in buckets. And sometimes it's a little sprinkle, and sometimes I can just hold it, and nothing comes out. But every last drop of this cup will not be empty until I leave this world. I will always carry this grief. It doesn't mean that I'm not happy, that I'm not joyous, but it's part of me."