Adult Star Annie Knight Feels 'Responsibility' to Maintain Title as 'Australia’s Most Sexually Active Woman’ Despite Engagement
July 10 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
OnlyFans star Annie Knight revealed she feels pressure to keep up her informal title as "Australia's Most Sexually Active Woman" despite her engagement to Henry Brayshaw.
The title was bestowed upon Knight, 28, by two radio hosts.
"Once I got labeled as ‘Australia’s Most Sexually Active Woman’, there was almost a responsibility to maintain that label," she explained. "That’s when I came up with the challenges and [tried] to sleep with as many guys as possible in a year."
'I Made a Lot of Money'
Knight has been known to engage in competitive s-- challenges, making headlines last year for embarking on one sexual escapade in which she slept with 583 men in just six hours.
"Those things were controversial, they performed really well, and I made a lot of money from them," she said of her divisive in an interview.
The star is one of many OnlyFans creators who attempts to break records with their single-day sexual prowess. Fellow X-rated stars Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips have each claimed records doing similar fornication marathons.
Knight was hospitalized after her six-hour marathon in May 2025 and told Us Weekly she felt "burnt out" and "exhausted" following the promiscuous challenge.
Still, she has no regrets about her escapades, given the amount of cash they've allowed her to rake in.
"Honestly, I have made millions off being controversial, and had I not done all the controversial things that I’ve done, I wouldn’t have made even a quarter of the money I’ve made in the past three years," Knight shared. "I reckon I would’ve missed out on like five million dollars."
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Knight is now taking a break from her salacious marathons to offer one-on-one dates with her fans without any physical contact.
She is charging up to $6,900 to meet with men and give them advice on "intimacy" and "confidence."
"It sounds weird to say it’s like a good deed, but it does feel like such a positive thing to help someone in that way,” she confessed. "And it’s such a niche thing to do. So I kind of wanted to do that with the dates as well."
While others have slammed her new service as a "scam" given her engagement, Knight said she missed doing challenges and giving men a chance to receive female validation.
How Long Have Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Been Together?
Brayshaw and Knight got engaged in March 2025 after dating for one week and knowing one another for a decade. They plan to marry in October 2026.
Brayshaw has defended Knight's controversial career, chalking up her scandalous internet persona to just a "job."
"She’s a beautiful person and my oldest, greatest friend," he told a fan who criticized their relationship in January. "Fiercely loyal and would do anything for me. [It’s] hard to find someone like that, mate! I hope you do someday. You’ll be a lucky man. If that makes me a failure, mate — I’ll take it any day of the week."