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Adult Star Annie Knight Slammed by Fellow Creator Dan Dangler for $7,000 Dating Offer: 'She's Trying to Scam You'

Annie Knight, Dan Dangler
Source: @anniekknight/instagram ; @thedandangler/instagram

Dan Dangler called out Annie Knight for her new dating service.

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July 9 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

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Adult star Annie Knight was called out by fellow raunchy content creator Dan Dangler for her new exclusive dating offer.

Knight recently announced one-on-one dates with her fans, which they can book starting at $1,200. Prices go up to $6,900 for an hour-long date session with the content creator.

While Knight has referred to her new service as a "good deed," Dangler slammed the offer, accusing Knight of intentionally misleading her fans.

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'She's Trying to Scam You'

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Annie Knight
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight will charge fans up to $6,900 for one on one dates.

"You're gonna be paying $7,000 to take this chick out, and then she's gonna give you tips on how to woo chicks or something," Dangler said to Complex. "You can't just talk to her on her OnlyF--s and figure that out for 40 bucks or something? She's trying to scam you."

Dangler pointed out that Knight is very publicly engaged to Henry Brayshaw. The couple has been in a relationship for more than a year after knowing each other as friends for a decade.

"I’m no moral compass," Dangler added. "But I will say, what this girl is doing is so f---ed up, because I know her personally, and I know that she has a fiancé."

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'It's a Good Deed'

Annie Knight
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight called her new service a 'good deed.'

Knight, however, defended her offer, pointing out that the date included no physical contact and requires applicants to fill out a detailed form about themselves before she meets with them.

"It sounds weird to say it’s like a good deed, but it does feel like such a positive thing to help someone in that way,” she told Us Weekly. “And it’s such a niche thing to do. So I kind of wanted to do that with the dates as well."

"There are so many people who struggle with intimacy, even in a non-sexual way, or struggle with communication or just don’t have the confidence to ask a girl out," she added.

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Image of Annie Knight previously invited her follower to participate in competitive s-- challenges.
Source: ANNIE KNIGHT

Annie Knight previously invited her follower to participate in competitive s-- challenges.

Knight has been known to do competitive s-- challenges, allowing men to fill out applications to participate in her attempts to break various records.

During one lofty escapade, she slept with 583 men in six hours. The X-rated content creator said the male participants "needed a chance" to receive female validation.

"I obviously haven’t done that this year and I really miss it," she said, explaining why she'd decided to kickstart her new dating service.

Annie Knight
Source: @anniekknight/instagram

Annie Knight claimed her application fee was used to filter applicants.

Knight claimed the lofty dating fee was a way to filter out those vying for a spot. She previously received more than 20,000 applications for past bedroom cattle calls.

Dangler, however, was not buying Knight's explanation and doubled down that Knight is trying to "scam" her adoring followers.

"Like, she's trying to scam you, she has a husband," Dangler repeated. "That’s f---ed up."

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