Anthony Anderson's Biggest Scandals: From Legal Headaches to Resurfaced Lindsay Lohan Interview
Anthony Anderson Was Accused of Raping an Extra on the Set of 'Hustle & Flow'
Anthony Anderson has a scandal-stained reputation after being linked to multiple sexual assault allegations over the years.
In July 2004, an extra on the set of Hustle & Flow accused the comedian and assistant director Wayne Witherspoon of sexually assaulting her. The Affidavit of Complaint shared by The Smoking Gun stated the woman was "lured" inside a trailer where Anderson and Witherspoon allegedly "began removing her clothing and began sexually assaulting her."
"The co-defendant was exposing his p----. The defendant and co-defendant inserted their fingers inside Victim's a--- and v-----. Defendant and co-defendant were restraining victim spreading her legs apart and taking photos of her v----- against her will," the filing read.
It added, "The victim stated she was screaming and kicking to get away. Witness – James G. Williams heard the screams of the victim; came and unlocked the door. Victim ran from the trailer naked. Victim was transported to the Sexual Assault Center."
Steve Shular, the Shelby County Sheriff's Department public affairs officer at the time, said Anderson and Witherspoon were taken into custody following the alleged assault, CNN reported. Charges were filed against them, but both were released after posting a bond.
A spokesperson for Anderson denied the claims in a statement, noting, "Anthony is a happily married family man who has never been accused of — no less involved in — anything remotely like this, and we are confident that when all the facts come out, he will be completely exonerated."
During the hearing, the woman alleged that the two men forced her to have intercourse several times prior to the reported assault. The case was eventually dropped, according to an Entertainment Weekly report in October 2004.
A Woman Filed a Lawsuit Against Anthony Anderson Over Alleged Sexual Assault
Before the first case ended, Anderson was slapped with a second sexual assault accusation in a $900,000 civil lawsuit.
The unnamed woman, who filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleged the Black-ish star sexually assaulted her after taping an episode of All About the Andersons. Anderson reportedly invited her to his dressing room, where he made suggestive comments, groped her genital area and assaulted her, Entertainment Tonight reported.
Anthony Anderson Allegedly Assaulted a Woman
The Big Momma's House star was put under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department after an unidentified woman claimed he assaulted her during a meeting for a business opportunity.
"We have a crime report listing him as a suspect in a crime," an LAPD spokesperson told ABC News. "It is an open investigation."
A spokesperson for Anderson issued a statement to ABC News, expressing their dismay as it was "unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false."
"The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim," the spokesperson continued.
According to a July 2018 report by The Blast, the woman met Anderson for the first time at an event he hosted.
In September 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced it would not pursue charges after the accuser refused to be interviewed by the authorities.
Anthony Anderson's Hosting Gig Drew Backlash
Anderson and the Television Academy faced backlash after the Barbershop star was tapped to host the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in California in January 2024.
"After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, We Are Family, we knew he'd be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys," said Allison Wallach, the head of unscripted programming at Fox, in an announcement.
Meanwhile, Anderson said it was something he had "always wanted to do," telling Entertainment Tonight, "I wanted it to happen years ago, but everything happens when it's supposed to happen."
The gig, however, attracted criticism due to Anderson's multiple sexual assault controversies.
A Resurfaced 2003 Interview With Lindsay Lohan Put Anthony Anderson Back in Hot Water
On December 16, 2003, Anderson filled in for Sharon Osbourne and hosted The Sharon Osbourne Show, where Lindsay Lohan appeared as a guest.
In the resurfaced video, he asked the Freakier Friday actress about her life, to which Lohan responded she moved in with her friend Raven-Symoné.
"Both of you are beautiful women. Both of you are young and have your individual styles," he said.
After the then-17-year-old Lohan shared more details about the house, Anderson queried, "What gentlemen will be at the new pad with you and Raven-Symoné?"
Lohan clarified she did not have a boyfriend, prompting Anderson to tell the audience, "She's single, but looking!"
When she explained she was "illegal, for people that are old," the Scream 4 actor replied, "Some men like them young. We ain't gonna mention no names, but I'm one of them."
A spokesperson addressed the latest controversy in a statement to Entertainment Weekly and The Hollywood Reporter, noting the interview was "clearly intended as comedy."
They added, "He regrets if the humor was in poor taste and maintains the utmost respect for Lindsay. Any implication to the contrary is both inaccurate and potentially defamatory."