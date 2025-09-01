Anthony Anderson's Biggest Scandals: From Legal Headaches to Resurfaced Lindsay Lohan Interview

Anthony Anderson apologized for a resurfaced 2003 interview in which he told a teenage Lindsay Lohan, 'Some men like them young.'

Anthony Anderson has a scandal-stained reputation after being linked to multiple sexual assault allegations over the years.

In July 2004, an extra on the set of Hustle & Flow accused the comedian and assistant director Wayne Witherspoon of sexually assaulting her. The Affidavit of Complaint shared by The Smoking Gun stated the woman was "lured" inside a trailer where Anderson and Witherspoon allegedly "began removing her clothing and began sexually assaulting her."

"The co-defendant was exposing his p----. The defendant and co-defendant inserted their fingers inside Victim's a--- and v-----. Defendant and co-defendant were restraining victim spreading her legs apart and taking photos of her v----- against her will," the filing read.

It added, "The victim stated she was screaming and kicking to get away. Witness – James G. Williams heard the screams of the victim; came and unlocked the door. Victim ran from the trailer naked. Victim was transported to the Sexual Assault Center."

Steve Shular, the Shelby County Sheriff's Department public affairs officer at the time, said Anderson and Witherspoon were taken into custody following the alleged assault, CNN reported. Charges were filed against them, but both were released after posting a bond.

A spokesperson for Anderson denied the claims in a statement, noting, "Anthony is a happily married family man who has never been accused of — no less involved in — anything remotely like this, and we are confident that when all the facts come out, he will be completely exonerated."

During the hearing, the woman alleged that the two men forced her to have intercourse several times prior to the reported assault. The case was eventually dropped, according to an Entertainment Weekly report in October 2004.