Better Late Than Never! 5 Celebrities Who Achieved Their Dreams Later in Life

Supermodel Naomi Campbell announced she was a mother in 2021, when she welcomed a daughter. Two years later, she announced the arrival of a baby boy.

"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine," the 54-year-old told British Vogue, adding that she encourages her older friends to have babies. "I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!"