EXCLUSIVE Antonia Gentry Feels 'Very Fortunate' to Play a 'Strong-Willed Character' Like Ginny in Hit Netflix Series: 'I Look Up to Her' Source: MEGA Antonia Gentry feels deeply connected to her character Ginny Miller in the hit Netflix series 'Ginny and Georgia.' Rebecca Friedman March 13 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Antonia Gentry is reflecting on the powerful connection she feels to the character who launched her into the spotlight. The actress, who stars as Ginny Miller on the hit Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, sits down with OK! for an exclusive chat during Aussie's "Break the Routine" event in New York City on Thursday, March 12, to discuss how grateful she feels to portray such a layered and strong-willed young woman on screen. "I think I was very fortunate to be given the opportunity to play a character who is at that stage of her life where she's discovering who she is — whether that’s through her style or her friendships," Gentry, who also spills on her must-have curly hair care secrets, admits during her interview.

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Source: @_antoniagentry_/Instagram Antonia Gentry says her character Ginny Miller is 'very strong-willed.'

The role has allowed the 28-year-old to explore themes of identity and self-expression that resonate deeply with fans — especially young viewers who see themselves in Ginny's journey. "She's a very strong-willed character. She knows when to stand up for herself," Gentry explains. "In a lot of ways, I look up to her for that." For the Prom Dates star, portraying Ginny has also mirrored her own personal growth. As the show’s popularity exploded, Gentry found herself navigating similar conversations about representation, confidence and authenticity both on and off screen.

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Antonia Gentry Admits Her Hair 'Can Definitely Be a Source of Anxiety' in Hollywood

Source: @_antoniagentry_/Instagram Antonia Gentry opens up about curly hair anxiety in Hollywood.

"When we talk about representation, not only in that regard but also when we talk about hair, I think having the experiences that I have in learning about my own hair and how to talk about it with stylists has helped add that layer to the character," she notes. Behind the scenes in Hollywood, Gentry admits that trusting others with her curls hasn’t always been easy. "It can definitely be a source of anxiety," she confesses of having her hair styled by professionals on set. "Even outside of work, when you want to go somewhere and have someone do your hair, it can be hard to find the right person who’s educated in working with different kinds of hair."

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'I've Had to Learn How to Speak Up for Myself'

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Source: @_antoniagentry_/Instagram Antonia Gentry has learned to advocate for herself as an actress.

Over time, she’s learned to advocate for herself — not just for personal comfort, but for the young fans watching her portray Ginny. "I've had to learn how to speak up for myself," Gentry notes. "Not just for me, but because I also play a character that represents young girls who watch the show and see themselves in her." The Time Cut actress mentioned that discovering stylists who are willing to collaborate and learn has made a huge difference. "I’ve managed to find good people over the years who are willing to listen and work with me so we can do the best for the curly girls out there," she adds with a laugh. "Because they’ll know." Gentry's evolving relationship with her curls ultimately led her to partner with Aussie for the launch of its new Ultra Wonder collection.

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Antonia Gentry Spills Her Hair Care Secrets

Source: @_antoniagentry_/Instagram Antonia Gentry swears by a 'simple' curly hair routine.

During her exclusive chat with OK!, Gentry reveals the rule-breaking product line aligns perfectly with her philosophy on hair care. "There are so many rules and steps and hacks and tips for the 'best' version of your curls," she says. "But ultimately I’ve decided that simplicity is best." The Ultra Wonder collection was designed to challenge outdated curl routines and encourage users to do more with less — something Gentry strongly believes in. "You don’t have to do a million different steps in the morning," she declares. "I’ve done a lot of really crazy things to my hair trying to make it fit this ideal curl pattern. Now I’m just looking for products that work with my lifestyle and make me feel confident day to day." Gentry shares her routine has become refreshingly low-maintenance. "I’m very lazy and very simple," she jokes. "I wash maybe once a week — sometimes twice if I’m filming — and I really only use two to three products for styling."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @_antoniagentry_/Instagram Antonia Gentry has been a fan of Aussie long before their partnership.