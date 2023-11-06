Are Ivanka Trump and Sister-in-Law Karlie Kloss Friends Now That the Former First Daughter Ditched Politics?
Ivanka Trump is working on building an inner circle of trustworthy friends as she distances herself from dad Donald Trump and the world of politics.
The former first daughter and husband Jared Kushner are raising their kids away from the spotlight in Miami, Fla., and an insider said the blonde beauty has formed a "great relationship" with sister-in-law Karlie Kloss, who's married to Kushner's brother, Joshua Kushner.
"Ivanka and Jared hang out frequently with Karlie and Joshua at events and family gatherings," an insider told a news outlet, adding that the brothers "are very close."
The mom-of-three, 42, has also started spending more time with Kim Kardashian, who invited the socialite to her party last month.
"Ivanka had a great time at Kim's birthday soirée," a separate source spilled. "The gathering was an intimate group of women, including Lauren Sánchez. Ivanka was seated next to the birthday girl."
As OK! reported, Ivanka and Karlie, 31, didn't have the best dynamic in the past — something the model admitted herself amid the January 6 riots in 2021.
At the time, the fashion star tweeted of the ordeal, "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American."
Her words caused one social media user to reply, "Tell your sister-in-law and brother-in-law."
Kloss then replied back, admitting, "I've tried."
A source told a news outlet the mom-of-three was "surprised" and "hurt" by Karlie's remarks.
"The tweet was brought to Ivanka’s attention and she was mostly surprised because they’re so close and talk on a regular basis, but never really about politics," the source explained. "Karlie likes to position herself publicly as an activist, yet she’s never approached Ivanka on any of the issues [the model has] championed like paid maternal leave, women in STEM and criminal justice reform."
While the source claimed Karlie always "shied away" from discussing politics with Ivanka, another insider denied that was true.
"Ivanka understands Karlie’s views perfectly," the source close to the model said. "They’ve had many political discussions contrary to what she and her team would have you believe."
"Karlie was proud to campaign for Hillary in 2016, Biden in 2020, and, in addition to supporting many key issues, has made the maximum financial contribution to Democratic campaigns across the country," the insider added. "She hasn’t had a close relationship with them [Jared and Ivanka] for quite some time due to the policies of the Trump administration. I think Karlie feels it’s pretty unfortunate that this is what Ivanka is choosing to spend her time on while our democracy is facing a crisis fueled by this administration."