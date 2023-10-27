Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Return to the Spotlight After Isolating From the Political World
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner nearly went dark from the worlds of both socialites and politicians after the 41-year-old's father, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 presidential election and dug himself deep into a hole of legal woes and controversy.
However, after formally stepping down from politics in November 2022, the mom-of-three appears to have rebranded herself with a focus on family, traveling and fun.
So, are Ivanka and Jared back and better? Renowned journalist Vicky Ward thinks so!
In her latest edition of Vicky Ward Investigates, the best-selling author analyzed the former first daughter and her husband's return to the spotlight — notably highlighting Ivanka's recent appearance at Kim Kardashian's birthday party and Jared's participation in a podcast interview.
"What was most striking to me about her presence at the Kardashian birthday — was that she clearly wanted to be there. And vice versa," Vicky pointed out in her recent article. "Kardashian and co happily posed for the cameras, arms around each other."
The television commentator compared Ivanka's seemingly excited outing at Kim's birthday festivities to her drastically opposite appearance at the 2019 G20 Osaka Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, former British Prime Minister Theresa May, ECB head Christine Lagarde and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
"It was a VERY different sort of interaction from the very awkward efforts at small talk Ivanka conducted" at the summit toward the end of her father's single term presidency, the writer noted.
"It was such moments that backfired so spectacularly on the couple when they were in government," she continued. "Such exchanges were brazen reminders that not only was the couple not qualified to be in the Trump White House, but of the diplomatic havoc kleptocracy can wreak."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"For a couple who had prioritized and prided their PR skills, the Washington years were — in terms of brand-management — the nadir," the Kushner Inc. author explained. "They’d entered DC as a couple more coveted than almost any other at high-profile bi-coastal social events, but by the time they left Washington, they were unwanted in most of their old haunts."
"They were seen as 'complicit' (her), corrupt (him) and incompetent (both). Which is why, most people believe, they slunk off to the plutocratic playground that is Miami. There, they could spent the many millions of dollars they’ve gotten, thanks in part to foreign investors like the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, without the scorn and scrutiny they’d likely attract from former Democrat friends in New York," she concluded.