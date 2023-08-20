Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss 'Closer Than Ever Now' After Yearslong Feud: 'They're Like Sisters'
No more "Bad Blood?"
A source recently opened up about Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' mended relationship following the model's surprise appearance at her Eras Tour show in L.A.
The insider claimed that despite their rumored falling out many years prior, Swift welcomed Kloss at the concert and even spoke to her after the performance.
"They're like sisters," the insider spilled. "And sometimes sisters fight, but they've let it go and are closer than ever now."
The 33-year-old and the 31-year-old were inseparable after meeting at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013 — the duo even took a trip together to Big Sur where they later shot their joint cover of Vogue in 2015.
The pair became so close that the pop sensation had a guest room in her house for Kloss, and they were frequently spotted around NYC together. However, in 2018, rumors that the friends had a falling out began when the Victoria's Secret Angel was seen in L.A. with Katy Perry, Swift's then-nemesis.
Speculation the duo had drifted apart continued after Swift was not invited to Kloss' 2019 wedding to Joshua Kushner. However, Perry and Scooter Braun, who owns the masters to Swifts first six albums, were in attendance.
"Whatever their differences were, that's all water under the bridge now," the source added. "Taylor was very happy to see Karlie at the show. They even chatted afterward and made plans to see each other soon."
As OK! previously reported, fans were shocked to see the mother-of-two at the August 9 closing show, in which Swift announced the re-recording of her fifth album, 1989.
The brunette beauty sat in the upper level of SoFi Stadium alongside other Swifties enjoying the event, whereas most A-listers attending Swift's Eras Tour got passes to her VIP tent.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, it was later reported that Kloss and her husband were moved by the Grammy winner's team when they learned she was sitting with the general public.
Life & Style reported on the source's claims.