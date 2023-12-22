Ariana Grande Hints at Boyfriend Ethan Slater's Latest Broadway Show With Creative Christmas Ornament
Ariana Grande made a reference to boyfriend Ethan Slater in her latest Instagram post!
On Thursday, December 21, the pop sensation took to social media to show off how she's celebrating this holiday season, and though she didn’t include any pictures of her Wicked costar-turned-lover, Grande seemingly hinted at their relationship with one photo in the carousel.
Grande gave a nod to Slater’s current role in the Broadway revival of Spamalot —the 2005 Tony-winning musical adaptation of Monty Python and The Holy Grail — with an ornament of a can of spam.
The Grammy-winning singer has been spotted repeatedly supporting her new boo at his performances of the musical, having attended a preview show and opening night on November 15.
Additionally, on Saturday, December 16, she posted an Instagram Story while sitting in the audience of the theater.
The duo met on the set of the movie adaptation of Wicked. In July, it was announced the pair had sparked a romance — even though Slater was still married to wife Lilly Jay and Grande had recently split from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez.
Despite the couple’s rocky start, the former Nickelodeon star’s friends and family support her love for the musical theater performer.
"Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is getting super serious," an insider told Us Weekly. "They’re both very involved in each other’s lives.”
The source added: "They’re both super family-oriented and love that about each other," noting Grande has met Slater and Jay's son, 15-month-old Ezra.
"They think he’s the perfect match for her," they gushed. "Ethan is extremely respectful of her boundaries and her profession."
While those close to the blonde beauty are happy for her latest romance, Slater’s ex seemingly suggested the Tony nominee may have cheated on her with Grande.
"[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl," Jay spilled to Page Six. "My family is just collateral damage." She also stated she wants to move forward from all the drama and focus on being "a good mom."
Meanwhile, sources stated Grande wasn't unfaithful to Gomez, as they supposedly called it quits months before she started things with Slater. However, the former spouses did not file for divorce until September.
One of the reasons behind Grande and Gomez’s split was their distance, as the actress and the real estate guru were on different continents and started growing apart as she filmed in England.
"They came to the decision together," one source said of their divorce. "They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."