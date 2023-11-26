Ariana Grande's Inner Circle Approves of New Boyfriend Ethan Slater: 'They Think He’s the Perfect Match for Her'

"Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is getting super serious," an insider spilled to a magazine. "They’re both very involved in each other’s lives.”

They proved as much earlier this month when the singer, 30, attended previews and the opening night show of Spamalot on Broadway, which the actor has a role in.

Though the duo has kept their romance away from the cameras, Grande happily posed with some merch and the playbill in photos shared by her pal Elizabeth Gillies.