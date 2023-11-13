Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Ethan Slater Mocked by Haters After Andrew Rannells 'Hard Launches' Couple in 'Drama'-Filled Photo
Yikes! Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are feeling the heat in the comments section of Andrew Rannells recent post.
The Book of Mormon Broadway actor nearly broke the internet when he shared a photo of himself with his costar Josh Gad and the controversial couple via Instagram on Monday, November 13.
"We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday! Spamalot’s Ethan Slater AND Michael Urie! Two great guys to eat dreams with. Plus Ariana Grande! It was a perfect Sunday. Go see Spamalot! 🧡🧡🧡," Rannells wrote in the post's caption.
In the viral picture, The Boys in the Band actor stood between a beaming Slater and his smiling girlfriend, who appeared to be tagging along on her boyfriend's work ventures.
Whether Rannells knew what he was doing, the post marked Grande and Slater's first posed photograph together since news broke about their relationship back in July.
Their budding romance began within weeks of reports revealing Grande was separated from her now-ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, and Slater shockingly filing for divorce from his estranged wife, Lily Jay, who is the mother of his 1-year-old son.
Social media users couldn't help but react to the picture in the comments section of Ranells' post.
"It's the fact that this is the first hard launch of Ariana and Ethan for me," one Instagram user wrote, as another added, "Andrew Rannells giving the drama update they needed, thank you for your service sir," and a third quipped: "Andrew Rannells hard launching Ariana and Ethan is insane and was certainly not on my 2023 bingo card."
Some haters took the opportunity to criticize the Wicked costars, as someone wrote, "They don’t look well…"
"Did SpongeBob suck the life out of Ms. Ponytail?" a hater rudely asked regarding The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage! star. "She looks like a ghost that haunts the theatre."
"Naw i can’t support this 💔 we celebrating homewreckers??" a disappointed viewer questioned of Grande — who was accused of stepping in between her man's marriage and tearing apart their family-of-three.
Another social media user slammed Slater, writing: "Father of the year…using his one day off to schmooze with theatre celebs and prance around with his girlfriend. Hope his ex can use this in the [custody] case against him, but maybe he doesn’t even care."
Grande's divorce from Gomez was finalized last month, though Slater and Jay's split and custody agreement has not been officially settled.