Ariana Grande Ripped Apart by Boyfriend Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay After He Files for Divorce: 'Not a Girl's Girl'
Things are getting Wicked in the world of Hollywood.
Ariana Grande was savagely slammed by her boyfriend Ethan Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, just one day after The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! actor filed divorce papers in New York on Wednesday, July 26.
"[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl," Jay shockingly admitted to a news publication.
"My family is just collateral damage," Jay — who welcomed her and Slater's first child in August 2022 — added, noting she is solely focused on being "a good mom" in the midst of her heartbreak.
"The story is her and Dalton," she concluded, shading Grande's recent separation from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, which reportedly occurred back in January.
As Jay remains bitter about her and her high school sweetheart's marital demise, a source claimed she's been "calling every news outlet to get this story out" while privately putting up a different front toward Slater.
"She’s telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child," the insider dished, despite Jay publicly slamming the "Thank U, Next" singer.
"She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong," the source spilled, confirming Slater separated from Jay two months before his romance with Grande began.
"Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child," the confidante added of the exes' almost-1-year-old son.
Slater and Jay were married for nearly four years before the Redheads Anonymous star made the decision to legally end his union.
His choice to file for divorce came roughly one week after his relationship with Grande was exposed to the public, as OK! previously reported.
"Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife," another source shared.
Grande and Slater's brewing romance ignited after the duo met on the set of the film adaptation of Wicked last year.
