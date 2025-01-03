10 Biggest Cheating Scandals of 2024: From Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater to Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson and More
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater
Following Ariana Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez, the Wicked actress sparked dating rumors with then-married costar Ethan Slater. Reports indicated Grande and her ex-husband were already separated when she developed a romantic relationship with Slater, but the 32-year-old father-of-one reportedly cheated on ex-wife Lilly Jay.
After months of speculation, Grande finally broke her silence in an interview.
"It definitely doesn't get any easier, seeing some of the negativity that was birthed by disreputable tabloids," she told Vanity Fair. "Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. A lot of people that were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills."
The "we can't be friends" hitmaker added, "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. That was definitely a tough ride."
Barry Keoghan and Breckie Hill
Although a source said Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter decided to take a break to focus on their respective careers, Deuxmoi said a separation between an "A-list singer" and a "foreign actor" was triggered because of a third party.
"On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cozy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, LA based influencer (who's particularly big on TikTok)," said the tipster.
The source added: "I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his popstar girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in L.A. after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way... He had messed up before and she had forgiven him but nothing as serious and infidelity is where she draws the line."
The Los Angeles-based influencer in question was reportedly Breckie Hill, but she has since dismissed the rumors in a TikTok video on December 7.
According to the 21-year-old social media star, she has "never encountered this man [Keoghan] in my life," adding she has only seen him "on my TV screen from watching Saltburn."
Dave Grohl and His Mystery Baby Mama
In September, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl released a statement on Instagram confirming he had been unfaithful to his wife, Jordyn Blum, and fathered a child with another woman.
"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," the rocker wrote. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Before reports confirmed Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's split, Donald Trump's son was spotted kissing Florida socialite Bettina Anderson in Palm Beach in August.
The pair made several public outings in the months thereafter until media outlets revealed Donald Jr. and Kimberly's breakup.
"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," a Daily Mail insider said of Don Jr. and Bettina. "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a T-shirt."
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
In December 2023, In Touch first posted a report about Hugh Jackman "romancing" his The Music Man costar Sutton Foster following his split from Deborra-Lee Furness.
"[Jackman] has been besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!" a source told the outlet.
Foster was still married to her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, at the time. However, the cheating allegations resurfaced when British actress Amanda de Cadenet commented on the Instagram video posted by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig about the Deadpool & Wolverine actor's rumored affair with Foster.
"You are on point with this one ☝🏻," de Cadenet responded. "My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment FYI !"
Eagle-eyed fans also noticed Furness "liking" Lustig's post, seemingly confirming Jackman and Foster's relationship.
"Deborra-Lee wants to be left out of this narrative. She is not going to address this or speak against Hugh," a source told the Daily Mail. "When they divorced, they agreed to keep everything that happened during their marriage private."
- 30 Celebrity Couples Who Split This Year: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More
- Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, More Fan Favorite Celeb Couples Who Called It Quits In 2021: Photos
- Biggest Celebrity Transformations of 2024: From Ariana Grande to Lindsay Lohan and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Joey Lawrence and Melina Alves
On August 13, Samantha Cope filed for divorce from Joey Lawrence and requested full physical custody of their daughter while allowing her estranged husband visitation at her discretion.
Over a week after the divorce filing, sources claimed Lawrence cheated on Cope with his Socked In For Christmas costar Melina Alves. The latter's estranged husband, Edward Rider, also filed for divorce, saying he caught Alves and Lawrence having an affair in late March.
Four months after Cope submitted the filing, she appeared to reconcile with Lawrence — leaving Alves "surprised."
"[And] if it's true, I wish them all the love," Alves said in a statement to People. "I wish them restoration with the relationship with his two older daughters and his wife as that relationship is ever so important. And now their sweet girl, Dylan, gets to be raised in a home with both of her parents, surrounded by her sisters, her wonderful and loving grandmother Donna, and the rest of her family and that's truly beautiful."
Lyle Menendez and a College Student
Rebecca Sneed, who Lyle Menendez married in 2003, confirmed their separation in a November Facebook post. At the time, she clarified it was "not a cheating scandal" and that they would continue to be "best friends and family."
A source confirmed their separation, adding Menendez cheated on Sneed with 21-year-old college student Milly Bucksey.
Machine Gun Kelly and a Mystery Woman
Amid Megan Fox's pregnancy, Machine Gun Kelly has faced infidelity rumors, with allegations accusing him of sleeping with someone while with the actress.
"MGK's very flirtatious, and overly so sometimes, and with people who DM him," a source told Us Weekly, saying his actions made Fox "uneasy."
While details about MGK's rumored infidelity remain out of the limelight, the insider said the "Bad Things" singer "is denying the rumors."
The two are currently not together.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi
Despite being married to Cheryl Hines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly developed a "digital" connection with Olivia Nuzzi.
The reporter's then-employer, New York Magazine, shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, confirming Nuzzi was not working for them after she violated the company's rules.
"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the statement continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."
In response, Kennedy Jr.'s representative told the New York Post the correspondent became "obsessed" with the politician following an interview in California. Nuzzi allegedly started pursuing him aggressively via text and targeted him "pretty hard."
On the other hand, Nuzzi denied the spokesperson's claims she instigated the "tumultuous" digital relationship.
Teddi Mellencamp and Simon Schröeder
Teddi Mellencamp's infidelity rumors surfaced less than two weeks after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress filed for divorce from Edwin Arroyave. Per early reports, she had an affair with horse trainer Simon Schröeder.
"Teddi is Simon's biggest client. Teddi and his wife, Karli Postel Schröeder, were good friends for seven [to] eight years," a source told In Touch. "Karli confronted Teddi about the affair when she found inappropriate text messages on Simon's phone [and] Teddi promised it would not happen again."
Teddi shared an Instagram post on November 24, reminding her followers "there are three sides to every story." She was later pictured with Simon at her daughter Slate's equestrian competition.
Simon and Karli have also since split.