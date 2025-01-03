10 Biggest Cheating Scandals of 2024: From Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater to Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson and More

Following Ariana Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez, the Wicked actress sparked dating rumors with then-married costar Ethan Slater. Reports indicated Grande and her ex-husband were already separated when she developed a romantic relationship with Slater, but the 32-year-old father-of-one reportedly cheated on ex-wife Lilly Jay.

After months of speculation, Grande finally broke her silence in an interview.

"It definitely doesn't get any easier, seeing some of the negativity that was birthed by disreputable tabloids," she told Vanity Fair. "Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. A lot of people that were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills."

The "we can't be friends" hitmaker added, "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. That was definitely a tough ride."