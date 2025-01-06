Ariana Grande Fans Outraged After 'Insensitive' Golden Globes Reporter Asks Singer If Her Grandmother, 99, Is 'Still Alive': Watch
Ariana Grande was thrown for a bit of a curveball while on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes.
While speaking to a reporter at the Sunday, January 5, event, the singer said her mother was the first person she called after finding out she landed the coveted role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked.
Her reveal prompted the reporter to shockingly ask, "Is your grandmother still alive?"
"Yes, my Nonna, she's 99," the "7 Rings" crooner replied with a smile. "Nonna was second."
While Grande didn't seem offended by the question, her legions of fans were taken back by the situation.
"SHE NEEDS TO BE FIRED OMG," one person tweeted of the interviewer, while another said, "this is sick."
"I don’t think it’s that deep, just a clumsy/insensitive move from the journalist," a third person penned, while a fourth wrote, "Why would she even ask that if she didn’t know… you don’t just ask someone that so casually."
The rest of Grande's night went off without a hitch, with many of her fans believing the never-before-worn 1966 Givenchy Haute Couture gown she donned to the show was yet another Audrey Hepburn-inspired look.
The Grammy winner has been channeling the actress lately with her appearances, from her attire to her bangs, making fans believe she could be gearing up to play the late star in a biopic.
Rita Watnick, owner of the vintage shop LILY et Cie, revealed of the frock Grande bought, "Fashion like this didn’t just happen by chance — it was the result of one of the most legendary collaborations in fashion and film history. The dress was unworn. It still had the original mode depose seal in place on the dress."
While Grande's costar-turned-boyfriend Ethan Slater wasn't seen at the awards show, the two are still going strong.
Though the lovebirds insisted they were both in the middle of their respective divorces when they got together in 2023, rumors swirled the actor, 32, left his now ex-wife and the mother of his child, Lilly Jay, for the Nickelodeon alum.
After staying silent on the matter for months, Jay released a personal essay in December 2024 to address the drama — though she never confirmed if the cheating rumors were true or not.
"No one gets married thinking they’ll get divorced, in the same way we don’t board a plane expecting to crash. But I really never thought I would get divorced," Jay confessed. "Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband’s new relationship with a celebrity."