Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Mother Gave Her This Touching Piece of Advice Shortly Before Her Death
Nicole Kidman shared her mother's selfless final request before her tragic passing.
During a December 15 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the actress recalled speaking with her late mom, Janelle Ann Kidman, in September about coming to visit her soon.
"The final words my mama said, which I didn’t know were gonna be the final words …She was like, ‘Maybe wait a minute because I think you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nicky,'" Nicole revealed. "So, I’m doing that more."
"And I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women," she added. "I think we tend not to take care of ourselves."
The Eyes Wide Shut star also admitted she is doing her best to follow her mom's sweet advice so she can be the best she can be for her own children — while she became estranged from adopted kids Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, who she shared with ex-husband Tom Cruise, she also has Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13, with husband Keith Urban.
"Obviously, I’m an older mother, so I want to be around for a long time for my girls," she said. "They’re amazing girls, and I’m lucky to have them. So taking care of myself means so that I can take care of them."
As OK! previously reported, Nicole confirmed her mother passed away shortly after she arrived at the Venice Film Festival in Italy this past September. Her statement was read on stage by Babygirl director Halina Reijn, who accepted Nicole's "Best Actress" award on her behalf.
"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her [Janelle], she shaped me, she guided me and she made me," the heartfelt message read. "I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."
This comes after Nicole confessed it was her mother who encouraged her to keep acting when she toyed with the idea of retiring after giving birth to her and Keith's first child.
"We were living on a farm, and that’s when my mother said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no. I’m done now. I’m done.’ She’s going, ‘Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely,'” she explained earlier this year. "That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had ... that’s probably something that she wished she’d had when she was little."