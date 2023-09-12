Plastic Surgery Confession: Ariana Grande Admits to Getting a 'Ton of Lip Filler and Botox' Over the Years
Ariana Grande's transformation has been called into question over the years, and now the singer is finally owning up to going under the knife.
"Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years. And Botox," Grande, 30, said in a new video for Vogue. "I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so ... too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? Didn't expect to get emotional."
For the Florida native, she felt like "beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not."
"Since I stopped getting fillers and Botox — and maybe I'll start again one day, I don't know, to each their own. Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support. But I know for me, I was just like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more," the R.E.M. Beauty founder continued.
- Scooter Braun Shares Cryptic Quote About a 'New Life' Amid Mass Exodus of A-List Clients
- Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are 'Trying to Navigate Their New Relationship' Privately Amid Cheating Rumors
- Christian Siriano Reveals the Most Rewarding Aspect of Dressing A-List Clientele and Designing for All Body Types
Though the "7 Rings" songstress believes "aging can be such a beautiful thing," she admitted she still would consider getting "a facelift in 10 years."
"But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss if we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets. F--- it, let's lay it all out there," she confessed. "Especially when people have things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it's really hard to know what's worth hearing or not, but you know when you're 17, you don't really know."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The pop star also spoke about doing family theater and community theater in Florida helped her discover her love of makeup.
"When I was Annie, I remember using a different blush ... That was always a really fun thing to me," she shared.
"I am currently, like, half-Glinda. I've been bleaching my eyebrows for a year now," she said, referring to her role as Glinda in the upcoming musical Wicked.