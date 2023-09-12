Plastic Surgery Confession: Ariana Grande Admits to Getting a 'Ton of Lip Filler and Botox' Over the Years

"Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years. And Botox," Grande, 30, said in a new video for Vogue. "I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so ... too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? Didn't expect to get emotional."

For the Florida native, she felt like "beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not."