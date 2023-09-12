OK Magazine
Plastic Surgery Confession: Ariana Grande Admits to Getting a 'Ton of Lip Filler and Botox' Over the Years

ariana grande pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande's transformation has been called into question over the years, and now the singer is finally owning up to going under the knife.

ariana grande
Source: Mega

Ariana Grande recently confessed to getting some procedures done.

"Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years. And Botox," Grande, 30, said in a new video for Vogue. "I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so ... too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? Didn't expect to get emotional."

For the Florida native, she felt like "beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not."

ariana grande vogue
Source: @vogue/youtube

The star got candid about why she stopped getting procedures done.

"Since I stopped getting fillers and Botox — and maybe I'll start again one day, I don't know, to each their own. Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support. But I know for me, I was just like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more," the R.E.M. Beauty founder continued.

Though the "7 Rings" songstress believes "aging can be such a beautiful thing," she admitted she still would consider getting "a facelift in 10 years."

"But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss if we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets. F--- it, let's lay it all out there," she confessed. "Especially when people have things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it's really hard to know what's worth hearing or not, but you know when you're 17, you don't really know."

ariana grande vogue
Source: @vogue/youtube

The pop star spilled it all in a new video!

The pop star also spoke about doing family theater and community theater in Florida helped her discover her love of makeup.

"When I was Annie, I remember using a different blush ... That was always a really fun thing to me," she shared.

"I am currently, like, half-Glinda. I've been bleaching my eyebrows for a year now," she said, referring to her role as Glinda in the upcoming musical Wicked.

