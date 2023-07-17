Did Brad Pitt Have Plastic Surgery? Actor's Youthful Appearance at Wimbledon Sparks Accusations From Fans — Photos

"I’m a straight, happily married guy with 2 wonderful kids but dear me, Brad Pitt is the best looking man I’ve ever seen. He’s 59 as well!" quipped one Twitter user, while another questioned, "How is he reverse aging?"

"Most 59-year-olds do not look like Brad Pitt," a third person tweeted, accusing him of going under the knife. "He's likely had work done or Botox at the least."

"Brad Pitt looks amazing for his age and whatever 'work' has contributed to that has been done very well," echoed another, with a fifth writing, "Brad Pitt's had some work done. Surely you can see that?"