Did Brad Pitt Have Plastic Surgery? Actor's Youthful Appearance at Wimbledon Sparks Accusations From Fans — Photos
Is Brad Pitt the real life Benjamin Button — or did he have some help to achieve his youthful look?
While the royal family, Ariana Grande and more A-listers attended day 14 of Wimbledon, all anyone could talk about was the Bullet Train actor's appearance at the London event.
The movie star, 59, sat next to Guy Ritchie, 54, for the Sunday, July 16, tennis match, and enthusiastically cheered along with the crowd and enjoyed a few snacks.
The dad-of-six looked better than he has in years, sporting lightened locks, aviator sunglasses, a blue button-down shirt, matching tee and white pants.
Looking better than he has in years, fans couldn't help but comment on the Oscar winner's face via social media.
"I’m a straight, happily married guy with 2 wonderful kids but dear me, Brad Pitt is the best looking man I’ve ever seen. He’s 59 as well!" quipped one Twitter user, while another questioned, "How is he reverse aging?"
"Most 59-year-olds do not look like Brad Pitt," a third person tweeted, accusing him of going under the knife. "He's likely had work done or Botox at the least."
"Brad Pitt looks amazing for his age and whatever 'work' has contributed to that has been done very well," echoed another, with a fifth writing, "Brad Pitt's had some work done. Surely you can see that?"
- Brad Pitt's Romance Is Getting 'Stronger' with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon as She Supports Him Amid Vicious Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie
- Brad Pitt Unfazed by Angelina Jolie Winery Drama and 'Having a Blast' Filming Formula 1 Movie Overseas
- Legal Feud Explodes: Still Bitter Angelina Jolie Mocks Brad Pitt in Lawsuit Over French Vineyard
Regardless of how achieved his fresh appearance, one person that certainly doesn't mind is his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. The pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2022, and this May, an insider claimed the Hollywood hunk bought a new pad so the two could move in together.
"Things are moving pretty quickly, but neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back," a source explained to a news outlet.
According to a separate insider, Pitt has yet to introduce his kids to the jewelry designer, partly due to his never-ending custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
Things between the former spouses are as bitter as ever, as they're also in the midst of a legal war over their French winery. But despite their problems being publicized, de Ramon has been by her man's side to give constant support.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’ feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever," an additional source spilled to a magazine. "If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times."