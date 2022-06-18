About Face! Madonna, Ariana Grande & More Celebs Who Are Nearly Unrecognizable — Photos

A decade has passed since Jersey Shore premiered on MTV, and while Jenni "JWoww" Farley, 37, admitted she's had some work done, she's also denied a few accusations.

Aside from a breast enhancement, the mom-of-two said she's only done Botox and other minor procedures.

"I'm always the one that says, 'Do it for the right reasons. Do it because it's like truly what you want to make yourself happy,'" she told Entertainment Tonight. "... I'm not getting any younger. I'm going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful so I don't, when I'm like 50, 60, 70, have to do the more dramatic ones."