Ariana Grande Through the Years: See How Singer Transitioned From Nickelodeon Star to Worldwide Sensation — Photos

ariangrande pp
By:

Jun. 18 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande has always been a queen — and will be one for years to come — but, most recently, Grande has transformed into Glinda the Good Witch in her upcoming lead role in the film version of the Broadway musical Wicked, set to be released on November 27, 2024.

Whether it be acting in a Nickelodeon sitcom, igniting an award-winning music career or combining both her skills in one for the highly anticipated Wizard of Oz spinoff, the 29-year-old has always reigned at the top among beloved Hollywood stars.

From a childhood star to a present-day icon, keep scrolling to view OK!’s gallery of Grande through the years!

ariana grande fantastic mr fox premiere hollywood
'Fantastic Mr. Fox' Premiere 2009

The “Into You” singer was quickly recognized in households everywhere when she scored the role of Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series Victorious in 2010 alongside Victoria Justice.

ariana shrek ever premiere
'Shrek 4' ever after premiere 2010 NYC

The show was eventually cancelled, however, Grande then starred in a spinoff of the series titled Sam & Cat — which combined her character from Victorious and Jennette McCurdy's character Sam Puckett from iCarly.

ariana chipwrecked premiere
'Chipwrecked' premiere 2012

While Grande's angelic voice was first recognized in the music industry in 2011 through soundtrack music from Victorious, her career as a solo artist kicked off in 2013 with the release of her first studio album, Yours Truly, which made it to the U.S. Billboard Top 200.

ariana ama awards
American Music Awards 2013

The "Side to Side" vocalist has since released six outstanding albums and is among some of the most followed celebrities on social media — with more than 374 million Instagram followers.

Ariana Grande
ariana performing macys
Macy's performance 2015

Grande has been on four concert tours — three of which were worldwide — and made several special appearances at iconic events.

ariana mtv awards
MTV awards 2016

The brunette beauty has stepped onto the stage at both the 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the 2014 Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019 and collaborated with other artists such as Lady Gaga at numerous awards shows.

ariana metgala
Met Gala 2018 NYC

As Grande's music career prospered, she still stuck to her roots and landed a variety of acting gigs — including Hairspray Live!, Don't Look Up and Zoolander 2.

The pop star was also a judge on Season 21 of The Voice in 2021, but did not return for Season 22 due to the start of production for Wicked.

ariana rem beauty
R.E.M. Beauty photoshoot 2023

Most recently, Grande added another talented role to her resume as the stunning founder of R.E.M. Beauty, which launched in November 2021.

