Ariana Grande's Drastically Different Look in New TikTok Sparks Worry From Fans: 'I'm So Concerned About Her'

Grande, 29, had a tamer makeup look in the video, but some thought the change didn't stem from makeup.

"She looks malnourished," one person wrote of the video on Twitter, with another writing, "as an honest fan i’m so concerned about her."

"I need whatever she is taking for her weight loss," tweeted a third person. "I know this girl has never worked out in her life so she must be on something. need ozempic [for real].