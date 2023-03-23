Ariana Madix Reacts To Heartbreaking Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal, Says She Doesn't 'Pay Attention' To The Drama
Ariana Madix is brushing off the drama!
The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted gearing up for the Season 10 reunion on Wednesday, March 22, while getting her nails done and made it clear she's putting her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's seven-month affair with former friend Raquel Leviss behind her.
“I don’t pay attention to any of that,” Madix told a reporter while rocking her pink Something About Her sweatshirt and a pair of white sweatpants before getting into her car and speeding off.
The same day, Leviss spilled all the tea about the current status of her relationship with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman, as well as if she's reached out to Madix.
"I don't know where our relationship is going to be. We're just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out," the former beauty queen said.
"It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more. But I'm sure we'll go into detail about all of that at the reunion," she said, and later noted, "I know a lot of people are angry, so just getting through these steps and seeing where it goes ... We're not putting a label on anything."
One relationship which will not be going in a positive direction for the 28-year-old is her friendship with the Florida native. "We talked on the phone, and I apologized to her over text, but she didn't receive it very well," she said of Madix.
Madix broke her silence about Sandoval's betrayal of their nearly decade long relationship on Instagram on March 16.
"When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," she wrote in part about the support she's revived. "To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, i know that i am not in this alone."
Page Six spoke with Madix.