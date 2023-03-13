Living Her Best Life! Ariana Madix Looks Happier Than Ever In Mexico After Dramatic Split From Cheater Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval, who?
Despite Ariana Madix finding out that her boyfriend of nine years was having a months-long affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss, she was the picture of happiness just over one week later while south of the border.
The reality star, who glowed in a hot pink cut-out dress with her blonde tresses in a bun, was photographed laughing as she partied and danced in the streets of Oaxaca, Mexico, over the weekend, where she will reportedly be attending a friend's wedding.
The fun-filled getaway may be much needed after her break-up from Sandoval grabbed headlines the past week. "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," the TomTom cofounder wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement about partaking in a seven-month affair with the former beauty queen behind Madix's back.
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman continued. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
On Wednesday, March 1, the Something About Her co-founder unearthed explicit videos of her partner and Leviss on Sandoval's phone, prompting him to come clean about his relationship with Madix's close friend.
In the aftermath of the shocking news, VPR boss Lisa Vanderpump updated Bravo fans on how the blonde beauty was doing post-split.
"I've seen her and I've shot [the show] with her because it's an integral part of the story now. The word I would use is 'devastated' and just really a lot of tears," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum noted during her Wednesday, March 8, appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "Ariana was always that ride-or-die girlfriend."
