Ariana Madix Wants To Send A 'Huge Message' To Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss At Upcoming 'VPR' Reunion: 'It’s Going To Be Wild'
Ariana Madix is prepping to go into the biggest confrontation of her life.
With the Vanderpump Rules reunion set to tape next week, the Something About Her cofounder will have to come face to face with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and his alleged new girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, after she discovered they were engaged in a months long affair behind her back.
“Ariana is getting ready for the Vanderpump Rules reunion. She’s preparing herself and getting in the correct mindset for it," an insider close to Madix spilled. "She is planning on coming in calm, cool, and collected, but also say her piece.”
“She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement. Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that’s all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It’s going to be wild,” the source spilled of the special, set to tape next Thursday.
On Thursday, March 16, the 37-year-old was spotted rocking a new shorter hairstyle as she continued to get her look fresh for the highly anticipated — the same day she finally broke her silence about the headline-making scandal.
"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks," Madix wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her smiling on her recent trip to Mexico. "When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."
"To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, i know that i am not in this alone," she explained. "So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to the source close to Madix.