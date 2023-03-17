Tom Sandoval Dated Ariana Madix Out Of 'Convenience' & Blamed Her For Raquel Leviss Affair, Kristen Doute Claims
Kristen Doute is not holding back from telling everyone what she knows about Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's bombshell breakup.
During the Vanderpump Rules alum's Thursday, March 16, appearance on Nick Viall's podcast “Viall Files,” Doute — who declared she was acting as the Something About Her cofounder's "mouthpiece" — spilled all of the tea about how the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman has treated Madix in the aftermath of his shocking affair with Raquel Leviss.
“He was just gaslighting her. The was no genuine apology,” the 40-year-old said of Sandoval — whom she also infamously dated from 2007 until 2014. “He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn’t validate him. He was blaming her.”
“Of course it made her mad, but then when I filmed with her, she’s like, crying and holding up her phone going, ‘So, he’s saying our relationship is that of convenience and contentment,’ or something. Not love and romance," Doute, who will reportedly be making a cameo on the show this season, replied to The Bachelor star.
“And she’s immediately just flooding tears, looking at her phone going, ‘So, all of these memories, all of these wonderful trips we took, all of these videos I have, all these kissing photos, this was all bulls***?'” she continued of the 37-year-old's heartbreak, before slamming her former boyfriend adding, “That’s Tom to a T.”
Doute expressed her theory on why the TomTom cofounder was allured by the former beauty queen over his girlfriend of nine years. “Ariana has a backbone,” the former Bravo star, who left the series in 2020, spilled. “Raquel does not. Raquel validates everything that Tom needs to be validated.”
Doute's pipping hot takes come the same day Madix finally broke her silence since finding out about Sandoval's months long tryst with Leviss. "I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks," she penned in an Instagram post.
"When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," she continued in part. "To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, i know that i am not in this alone."