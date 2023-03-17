Tom Sandoval Dated Ariana Madix Out Of 'Convenience' & Blamed Her For Raquel Leviss Affair, Kristen Doute Claims 

Kristen Doute is not holding back from telling everyone what she knows about Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's bombshell breakup.

During the Vanderpump Rules alum's Thursday, March 16, appearance on Nick Viall's podcast “Viall Files,” Doute — who declared she was acting as the Something About Her cofounder's "mouthpiece" — spilled all of the tea about how the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman has treated Madix in the aftermath of his shocking affair with Raquel Leviss.