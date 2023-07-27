OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Ariana Madix
OK LogoREALITY TV

Ariana Madix Refuses to Film Any 'One-on-One' Scenes With Ex Tom Sandoval for Season 11 of 'VPR'

tom ariana
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 27 2023, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ariana Madix doesn't want any alone time with her unfaithful ex.

As the Vanderpump Rules cast films Season 11, a source revealed on Thursday, July 27, that the star is "refusing to share the screen" in any "one-on-one" interactions with Tom Sandoval following his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana madix
Source: mega

Although getting footage of the sandwich shop co-founder and the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman is "at the top of [producers'] to-do list," Madix's stance remains firm that she is "just not interested in talking to the guy," according to the insider.

The 38-year-old has not spoken "directly" to her 41-year-old former partner since the cast filmed the bombshell Season 10 reunion, which was taped on March 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources also disclosed that the ex-lovers still live under the same roof, however, they have been "communicating through other people" for the last several months.

Production for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules began in late May and is reportedly expected to wrap in September. During costar Lala Kent's Amazon Live on Monday, July 24, she confirmed Madix and Sandoval have yet to share the screen.

ariana madix
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"From what I've heard, they have not," she claimed. "We have a few weeks left, I believe, so we'll see what happens."

The cast was most recently spotted filming in Lake Tahoe, Calif., for the opening of Lisa Vanderpump's newest restaurant, Wolf. Sandoval, Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber all attended the event, while Madix and Katie Maloney remained in L.A.

As OK! previously reported, Kent and Shay recently received online backlash after the two reality TV stars posed for a photo with Sandoval.

"Wormed his way back in," one social media user penned about the cheater. "Classic Scheana I bet she gets lunch with Rachel next!" a second person added, referring to Leviss' real first name.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana madix
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Ariana Madix

"Scheana is always trying to be a 'guys girl.' She will always choose the guys over any girl friends. Keyword be trying and it comes off as desperate," a third person noted, while a fourth claimed, "After. All. That. 🤯😡Loyalty means nothing anymore…"

Following the hate, Kent and Shay posted a clip on social media defending themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

"It, like, still blows my mind that people don't realize we're still filming a show," Kent began.

She then clarified the snap was for a fan’s birthday, saying, "What are we gonna be like, 'No. Absolutely not.' Like, no, 'Happy birthday, let's take a f------ picture. It's called adulting."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"We're in a group. We're all here. We hopped in a photo. You know what? I happened to be standing where I was standing," Shay chimed in.

TMZ reported on the source's comments about Madix refusing to be one-on-one with Sandoval.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.