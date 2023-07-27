Ariana Madix Refuses to Film Any 'One-on-One' Scenes With Ex Tom Sandoval for Season 11 of 'VPR'
Ariana Madix doesn't want any alone time with her unfaithful ex.
As the Vanderpump Rules cast films Season 11, a source revealed on Thursday, July 27, that the star is "refusing to share the screen" in any "one-on-one" interactions with Tom Sandoval following his affair with costar Raquel Leviss.
Although getting footage of the sandwich shop co-founder and the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman is "at the top of [producers'] to-do list," Madix's stance remains firm that she is "just not interested in talking to the guy," according to the insider.
The 38-year-old has not spoken "directly" to her 41-year-old former partner since the cast filmed the bombshell Season 10 reunion, which was taped on March 23.
Sources also disclosed that the ex-lovers still live under the same roof, however, they have been "communicating through other people" for the last several months.
Production for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules began in late May and is reportedly expected to wrap in September. During costar Lala Kent's Amazon Live on Monday, July 24, she confirmed Madix and Sandoval have yet to share the screen.
"From what I've heard, they have not," she claimed. "We have a few weeks left, I believe, so we'll see what happens."
The cast was most recently spotted filming in Lake Tahoe, Calif., for the opening of Lisa Vanderpump's newest restaurant, Wolf. Sandoval, Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber all attended the event, while Madix and Katie Maloney remained in L.A.
As OK! previously reported, Kent and Shay recently received online backlash after the two reality TV stars posed for a photo with Sandoval.
"Wormed his way back in," one social media user penned about the cheater. "Classic Scheana I bet she gets lunch with Rachel next!" a second person added, referring to Leviss' real first name.
"Scheana is always trying to be a 'guys girl.' She will always choose the guys over any girl friends. Keyword be trying and it comes off as desperate," a third person noted, while a fourth claimed, "After. All. That. 🤯😡Loyalty means nothing anymore…"
Following the hate, Kent and Shay posted a clip on social media defending themselves.
"It, like, still blows my mind that people don't realize we're still filming a show," Kent began.
She then clarified the snap was for a fan’s birthday, saying, "What are we gonna be like, 'No. Absolutely not.' Like, no, 'Happy birthday, let's take a f------ picture. It's called adulting."
"We're in a group. We're all here. We hopped in a photo. You know what? I happened to be standing where I was standing," Shay chimed in.
TMZ reported on the source's comments about Madix refusing to be one-on-one with Sandoval.