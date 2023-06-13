OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Schwartz
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Schwartz Reveals He's 'Permanently' Done Being Friends With Tom Sandoval: 'I'm Stepping Away From It'

tomtom
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 13 2023, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

This may be one of the biggest breakups of all time.

After the backlash from Scandoval, Tom Schwartz admitted that he's "permanently" done with longtime best friend and business partner Tom Sandoval.

Article continues below advertisement
vanderpump rules tom schwartz pawn complicated cheating scandal
Source: mega

"It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not," the Vanderpump Rules star admitted during a recent episode of Stars on Mars of the rocker's months long affair with Raquel Leviss behind Ariana Madix's back. "There's just no excuse for it."

"Any sort of version of his side of the story has become obsolete because of the way he handled it," the TomTom cofounder continued. "Ultimately, that's his life. That is his life. I did not have an affair. I am not him. It's just so strange that I've been absolutely mired in this. It's taken on almost a life of its own."

Article continues below advertisement
tomtom
Source: Mega

Before going on any further, Schwartz delivered the blow about the future of his friendship with Sandoval. "I'm stepping away from it permanently," he made clear.

In the fallout from the headline-making affair, Katie Maloney's former husband was accused of knowing about the bartender's tryst with the ex-beauty queen long before the Something About Her cofounder discovered what was going on. "I didn't cover for him, but I had his back. He came to me, confided in me that he was in love with someone else," Schwartz alleged later in the episode.

MORE ON:
Tom Schwartz
Article continues below advertisement
vanderpump rules tom schwartz pawn complicated cheating scandalpp
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I've become mired in it," the 40-year-old said of the toll the scandal has taken on him personally. "That's been a huge source of just angst in my life. I've been in this extended funk."

As OK! previously reported, while making an appearance on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's podcast, Schwartz admitted he and Sandoval had not seen each other in quite some time. "He took advantage of my kindness and he put a lot of people, not just myself, in a very compromising situation, where our integrity was at stake," he admitted.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.