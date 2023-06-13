Tom Schwartz Reveals He's 'Permanently' Done Being Friends With Tom Sandoval: 'I'm Stepping Away From It'

"It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not," the Vanderpump Rules star admitted during a recent episode of Stars on Mars of the rocker's months long affair with Raquel Leviss behind Ariana Madix's back. "There's just no excuse for it."

"Any sort of version of his side of the story has become obsolete because of the way he handled it," the TomTom cofounder continued. "Ultimately, that's his life. That is his life. I did not have an affair. I am not him. It's just so strange that I've been absolutely mired in this. It's taken on almost a life of its own."