Tom Schwartz Reveals He's 'Permanently' Done Being Friends With Tom Sandoval: 'I'm Stepping Away From It'
This may be one of the biggest breakups of all time.
After the backlash from Scandoval, Tom Schwartz admitted that he's "permanently" done with longtime best friend and business partner Tom Sandoval.
"It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not," the Vanderpump Rules star admitted during a recent episode of Stars on Mars of the rocker's months long affair with Raquel Leviss behind Ariana Madix's back. "There's just no excuse for it."
"Any sort of version of his side of the story has become obsolete because of the way he handled it," the TomTom cofounder continued. "Ultimately, that's his life. That is his life. I did not have an affair. I am not him. It's just so strange that I've been absolutely mired in this. It's taken on almost a life of its own."
Before going on any further, Schwartz delivered the blow about the future of his friendship with Sandoval. "I'm stepping away from it permanently," he made clear.
In the fallout from the headline-making affair, Katie Maloney's former husband was accused of knowing about the bartender's tryst with the ex-beauty queen long before the Something About Her cofounder discovered what was going on. "I didn't cover for him, but I had his back. He came to me, confided in me that he was in love with someone else," Schwartz alleged later in the episode.
- Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval 'Haven't Spoken' in Some Time, Says He Felt Like an 'Unfortunate Confidant' During Pal's Affair With Raquel Leviss
- Ariana Madix Says Raquel Leviss Was 'Waiting in' Tom Sandoval's Hotel Room During Cringey 'WWHL' Appearance With Tom Schwartz
- Jax Taylor Tells Tom Sandoval To 'Be A Man' & Stop Playing 'The Victim' After Controversial Howie Mandel Interview
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I've become mired in it," the 40-year-old said of the toll the scandal has taken on him personally. "That's been a huge source of just angst in my life. I've been in this extended funk."
As OK! previously reported, while making an appearance on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's podcast, Schwartz admitted he and Sandoval had not seen each other in quite some time. "He took advantage of my kindness and he put a lot of people, not just myself, in a very compromising situation, where our integrity was at stake," he admitted.