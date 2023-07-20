Scheana Shay and Lala Kent Slammed by 'VPR' Fans for Filming New Season With Disgraced Co-Star Tom Sandoval: 'Wormed His Way Back In'

Loyal VPR viewers were outraged over the group acting buddy-buddy with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras Frontman – especially Shay and Kent, who were outspoken about their disdain for Sandoval after he cheated on former longtime partner Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss, who has now gone back to her real name of "Rachel."

"Wormed his way back in," one social media user penned below a fan post of the snap. "Classic Scheana I bet she gets lunch with Rachel next!" a second person quipped.