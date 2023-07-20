Scheana Shay and Lala Kent Slammed by 'VPR' Fans for Filming New Season With Disgraced Co-Star Tom Sandoval: 'Wormed His Way Back In'
Vanderpump Rules fans aren't happy with Scheana Shay and Lala Kent.
On Wednesday, July 19, a photo surfaced of the "Good As Gold" singer and the Give Them Lala author posing alongside their co-stars James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Ally Webber, Brock Davies, and the disgraced Tom Sandoval as they continue filming Season 11 of the hit Bravo series in Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Loyal VPR viewers were outraged over the group acting buddy-buddy with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras Frontman – especially Shay and Kent, who were outspoken about their disdain for Sandoval after he cheated on former longtime partner Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss, who has now gone back to her real name of "Rachel."
"Wormed his way back in," one social media user penned below a fan post of the snap. "Classic Scheana I bet she gets lunch with Rachel next!" a second person quipped.
"Scheana is always trying to be a 'guys girl.' She will always choose the guys over any girl friends. Keyword be trying and it comes off as desperate," a third person added, while another user penned, "After. All. That. 🤯😡 Loyalty means nothing anymore…"
In a Thursday, July 20, video shared to Kent's Instagram Story, she and Shay called people out for being enraged by them posing with the TomTom co-founder. "It, like, still blows my mind that people don't realize we're still filming a show," the "Feelin' You" singer clarified.
- Ariana Madix Celebrates Her 38th Birthday With New Boyfriend Daniel Wai After Ditching Tom Sandoval — See Photos
- Tom Sandoval Insists Scheana Shay Punched Raquel Leviss During 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Part 2
- Tom Sandoval Goes Off on Production About Not Being Allowed to Talk to Raquel Leviss Off-Camera During 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Part 2: 'Stop Filming Me!'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The reality stars went on the explain they were all gathered together to take a picture for a fan's birthday. "What are we gonna be like, 'No. Absolutely not.' Like, no, 'Happy birthday, let's take a f------ picture," Kent said of the criticism. "It's called adulting."
Shay noted that just because she was standing next to Sandoval in the shot doesn't mean things were fine between them. "We're in a group. We're all here. We hopped in a photo. You know what? I happened to be standing where I was standing," she explained. "I take photos with strangers every f–---- day. That's how you take a photo. I stand like that. I smile. I tilt my head to my good side."