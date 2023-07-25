Scheana Shay Reveals Lisa Vanderpump Saved Raquel Leviss' Abandoned Dog From Shelter to Reunite Him With James Kennedy
Scheana Shay is giving us all the behind-the-scenes info about how James Kennedy was reunited with his dog.
During the "Good As Gold" singer's Monday, July 24, Amazon Live chat, Shay claimed Lisa Vanderpump was the one to scoop up the DJ's pup after his former fiancée Raquel Leviss abandoned him at a shelter.
According to the "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast host, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star surprised Kennedy during the cast's trip to Lake Tahoe with Graham — who the "Feelin' You" artist later renamed Hippie — after she was notified that the former beauty queen gave him away to a facility.
"She just comes down the stairs with a dog that looks identical to Graham," Shay explained. "And we're all just like 'What's happening right now? Are we being Punk'd?"
"James's heart is racing. [Tom] Sandoval is sitting right there," she continued. "All of us were like, 'what?' Come to find out, Lisa rescued Graham, and he has now made his way back home to James. He has a new name!"
Kennedy and Leviss first adopted the pet together before they called off their engagement in 2021. Following their split, the 28-year-old gained full custody of the dog — something the musician was quite emotional about.
In the aftermath of Leviss' headline-making affair with the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman, the colleague graduate left the furry friend with her parents while she checked into a mental health facility. However, according to her mom, things took a nasty turn while caring for the pooch.
"When Rachel went into the mental health facility, she asked us to care for Graham as we have many times before. While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage," Leviss' mother alleged. "I saw two doctors for the wound that suggested he be euthanized, which we absolutely declined, and sought out the best rehabilitation center, California Doodle Rescue, that gave him a trainer with over 40 years of experience."
"After discussing with Rachel, we made the tough decision to drive Graham on May 20 to California Doodle Rescue so that he wasn't alone and delivered him directly to the trainer's home with a tearful goodbye," she claimed of giving the pup away.