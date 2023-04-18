Ariana Madix Staunchly Defends Raquel Leviss Prior To Her Shocking Affair With Tom Sandoval In New 'VPR' Episode: Watch Clip

Ariana Madix was fully team Raquel Leviss prior to the beauty queen stabbing her in the back.

In a preview for the Wednesday, April 19, episode of Vanderpump Rules — which was filmed prior to the news of Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval — the Something Like Her confounder defended the 28-year-old when her other best friend Katie Maloney called her a w**** for getting with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz.