Ariana Madix Staunchly Defends Raquel Leviss Prior To Her Shocking Affair With Tom Sandoval In New 'VPR' Episode: Watch Clip
Ariana Madix was fully team Raquel Leviss prior to the beauty queen stabbing her in the back.
In a preview for the Wednesday, April 19, episode of Vanderpump Rules — which was filmed prior to the news of Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval — the Something Like Her confounder defended the 28-year-old when her other best friend Katie Maloney called her a w**** for getting with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz.
“Are you guys not friends anymore because of him and Raquel making out?” the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras star asked his best friend's former wife about the kiss Leviss and Schwartz shared at Scheana Shay's wedding. "I don’t think it was really a big deal."
"They were just two single people that are decent looking in Mexico that just decided to make out," Sandoval told Maloney, who split from the 40-year-old in March 2022.
“We’ve had 900 conversations about it and he’s told me a hundred times, ‘I’m not interested in her, Nothing’s ever gonna happen.’ It’s too close to home," the Pucker & Pout founder said of Schwartz and Leviss' short-lived romance, before Madix chimed in, “Well, they’re not friends anymore, so there’s an aftermath and now it’s going to make it really difficult for her and Raquel to be friends.”
“She's a f******* w****," Maloney declared of James Kennedy's former fiancée — who was also in a secret romance with Sandoval at the time for seven months.
“She’s not a f****** w****,” the TomTom cofounder insisted, as his former girlfriend of nine years agreed with him, adding, "She’s not a w****. She does not get paid by anyone to do anything.”
“Well, then she should because she’s acting like one," Maloney quipped of the uncomfortable situation.
Madix defending Leviss is now profoundly uncomfortable, as she found explicit photos of her on Sandoval's cell phone, prompting him to come clean about the months-long love affair between them.
"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement," Madix— who was spotted making out with a new guy at Coachella — said in a statement following the news. "So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."