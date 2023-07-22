Ariana Madix Defends Scheana Shay Following Backlash From Fans for Posing With Her Disgraced Ex Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix shut down fan backlash towards bestie Sheana Shay!
On Friday, July 21, the Bravo It girl took to her Instagram Story to defend her co-star after fans bashed the "Good as Gold" singer for taking a photo with Madix's disgraced ex Tom Sandoval.
"@scheana is an amazing friend who took a photo with a fan for their birthday. There's been so many mean comments towards her for it and she was just doing something nice," the blonde beauty penned regarding the snap of Shay, Sandoval, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies as they continue to film Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.
"We always try to stop for photos and when the whole cast is present, it's common for the whole cast to be in the photo regardless of what is going on between any of us at the time," Madix added.
As OK! previously reported, following the release of the controversial image, the public slammed the mother-of-one for posing with the cheater.
"Wormed his way back in," one person penned about the cover band front man. "Classic Scheana I bet she gets lunch with Rachel next!" a second person noted.
"Scheana is always trying to be a 'guys girl.' She will always choose the guys over any girl friends. Keyword be trying and it comes off as desperate," a third claimed.
Following the hate comments, Shay took to Instagram with co-star Kent to clap back at the trolls.
"It, like, still blows my mind that people don't realize we're still filming a show," the "Feelin' You" songstress began as she clarified they took the snap for a fans birthday.
"What are we gonna be like, 'No. Absolutely not.' Like, no, 'Happy birthday, let's take a f------ picture," Kent added. "It's called adulting."
"We're in a group. We're all here. We hopped in a photo. You know what? I happened to be standing where I was standing," Shay chimed in. "I take photos with strangers every f–---- day. That's how you take a photo. I stand like that. I smile. I tilt my head to my good side. "