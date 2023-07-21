Tom Sandoval Slammed by 'VPR' Fans for Wearing 'I Feel Fine' T-Shirt: 'His Stunts Are So Lame'

Sandoval appeared pensive as he walked along the beach with James Kennedy, as well as his dog Graham, who he recently gained custody of after the former beauty queen dumped him at a shelter, Ally Lewber, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay.

The internet could not help but slam the disgraced reality star for his odd clothing choice, with one social media user writing below a fan account, "Sandoval's shirt looks like the Gilgo Beach killer designed it."