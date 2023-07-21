OK Magazine
Tom Sandoval Slammed by 'VPR' Fans for Wearing 'I Feel Fine' T-Shirt: 'His Stunts Are So Lame'

Jul. 21 2023, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Vanderpump Rules fans are dragging Tom Sandoval yet again.

While continuing to film the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show during the cast's trip to Lake Tahoe, the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker was seen wearing a T-shirt that ironically read, "I feel fine" — months after becoming public enemy number one following his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval appeared pensive as he walked along the beach with James Kennedy, as well as his dog Graham, who he recently gained custody of after the former beauty queen dumped him at a shelter, Ally Lewber, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay.

The internet could not help but slam the disgraced reality star for his odd clothing choice, with one social media user writing below a fan account, "Sandoval's shirt looks like the Gilgo Beach killer designed it."

"Tom Sandoval looks like mike wazowski," a second user chimed in, referencing the character from the movie Monsters, Inc. while another exclaimed, "Did he sharpie that?!?! His stunts are so lame."

"I don't understand why they are hanging out with Sandoval behind Ariana's back," a fourth person questioned about the cast members hanging out with the Something About Her cofounder's ex.

The strange outing comes as the "Good As Gold" singer and the Give Them Lala author had to defend themselves after fans called them out for posing with Sandoval for a group photo. "It still blows my mind that people don't realize we're still filming a show," Kent clarified in an Instagram video addressing the backlash.

Shay explained that the two — along with Kennedy, Lewber, and Tom Schwartz — were posing for a photo alongside the TomTom co-founder with a fan for her birthday and did not want to be rude. "What are we gonna be like, 'No. Absolutely not.' Like, no, 'Happy birthday, let's take a f------ picture," Kent said of the criticism. "It's called adulting."

