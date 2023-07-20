James Kennedy Regains Custody of Dog Shared With Ex-Fiancé Raquel Leviss After Disgraced 'VPR' Star Dumped Him at a Shelter
Raquel Leviss is about to be in even more hot water.
James Kennedy is now the official guardian of their formerly shared dog, Graham, after the disgraced beauty queen reportedly dropped the pooch off at a shelter for having behavioral issues.
According to sources close to the situation, Lisa Vanderpump's Vanderpump Dog Foundation was alerted after the pup was left at the facility. Later, the shelter arranged to reunite Graham with his dad — who lost custody to Leviss — after they called off their engagement in 2021.
Insiders revealed that Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, have put the dog in training classes and noted how "happy" the DJ is to have Graham back in his life.
Kennedy took to Instagram to announce the happy news about retaking ownership of his furry friend in a Thursday, July 10, Instagram post alongside adore snaps of him and his new partner with Graham during the VPR cast trip to Lake Tahoe.
"Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I'll take care of you forever and I love you. ❤️," the Bravo star wrote below the sweet snaps.
- Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy Almost Come to Blows During Tumultuous 'VPR' Reunion Trailer — Watch
- Jax Taylor Claims Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Had To Be Separated At 'VPR' Reunion As Confrontations Over Affair Got Messy
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Claims He Will 'Support' Scorned Costar Ariana Madix 'No Matter What' Following Cheating Scandal
Fans rejoiced over Kennedy and Graham's reunion after watching the 31-year-old break down during Season 10 about losing his pet in the break up with his former fiancée — whose real name is Rachel. "The rightful outcome to this custody battle," one social media user wrote in the comments section.
"Rachel just gave him up??? Wow," a second person chimed in, while another added, "I'm glad the dog is being taken care of. James was so upset about Graham. Pups belong in a stable environment."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The "Topman" artist and Leviss were together for five years before announcing the end of their romance in December 2021.
"We decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the former pair wrote in a joint statement at the time. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore."
TMZ first reported that Graham was dropped off at a shelter.