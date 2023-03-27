Ariana Madix Shades Ex Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Following Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'I Don’t Know What They Do'
Ariana Madix is not paying any attention to her ex and his alleged new girlfriend as she settles into single life.
Following the "nuclear" Vanderpump Rules reunion, the Something About Her cofounder made it clear she's been focused on herself in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' shocking affair.
When approached by a photographer while out running errands in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 25, Madix was asked if she knows the current status of her former partner of nine years and her ex-best friend. She replied, "I don’t know what they do. At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does."
The photographer then pressed the 37-year-old about how the taping of the highly anticipated reunion went. “You’ll have to wait and see on that," Madix, who showed off her toned body in a sports bra, leggings and a bomber jacket, teased of the special.
Bravo fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the sure to be wild confrontation go down after the TomTom cofounder and the former beauty engaged in a seven month affair behind Madix's back. According to insiders close to production, the sit-down was more than explosive.
"It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio," a source spilled of the Thursday, March 23, taping, adding that Sandoval was "destroyed" by his fellow cast members.
- Tom Sandoval 'Destroyed' At Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion That Almost Turned Physical: 'It Was Like A Nuclear Bomb'
- Ariana Madix & 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Publicly Boo Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss For Sneaky Affair Following 'Rough' Reunion
- Disgraced Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Spend Time Together After Filming Drama-Filled 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'It Was A Rough Day'
During the shoot, the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman and the SUR waitress — who were spotted on a date after they wrapped — seemingly confirmed that they are now in a relationship. "That relationship is like on an egg timer. It's not gonna last," an insider source spilled of Sandoval and Leviss.
As the news of the affair hit the press, Sandoval wrote a public apology to his former girlfriend. "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," Sandoval wrote in on Instagram.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," he continued.
Page Six spoke to Madix.