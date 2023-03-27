Ariana Madix Shades Ex Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Following Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'I Don’t Know What They Do'

When approached by a photographer while out running errands in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 25, Madix was asked if she knows the current status of her former partner of nine years and her ex-best friend. She replied, "I don’t know what they do. At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does."

The photographer then pressed the 37-year-old about how the taping of the highly anticipated reunion went. “You’ll have to wait and see on that," Madix, who showed off her toned body in a sports bra, leggings and a bomber jacket, teased of the special.