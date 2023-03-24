Ariana Madix & 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Publicly Boo Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss For Sneaky Affair Following 'Rough' Reunion
Ariana Madix and her fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members celebrated wrapping their high stakes reunion in a very cathartic way.
On Thursday, March 23, the Something About Her co-founder, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and former stars Jax Taylor and Dayna Kathan partied at a bar where they loudly booed Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss when they appeared on screen at the establishment's television.
"Any questions?" Kathan wrote alongside an Instagram Story of the group gathered around the bar booing, throwing their thumbs down and screaming "f*** you" when the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman and the former beauty queen's faces flashed on the TV.
VPR alum Kristen Doute also showed up at the shindig to show her support for her friends after they endured such a "rough" taping, taking to her Instagram Story to share a video of the entire crew at dinner. "I love you girls and I'm so f****** proud of you," she wrote alongside the clip.
The highly anticipated installment of the hit reality series filmed earlier that day, and according to Andy Cohen, the fallout of Sandoval and Leviss' months long affair behind Madix's back was brutal. "Well that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid," the Bravo boss expressed on his Instagram Story.
During a break from filming, the not-so secret lovers were photographed together for the first time since their affair was exposed. "Raquel and Tom took time to sit and talk after filming," an insider said. "They chatted over what happened on set and how they felt. It was a rough day but they are happy they were able to show the cast their side of things."
Madix was not messing around when it came to telling Sandoval and Leviss exactly how she felt about their betrayal.
“Ariana is getting ready for the Vanderpump Rules reunion. She’s preparing herself and getting in the correct mindset for it," an insider spilled prior to the taping. “She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement. Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that’s all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It’s going to be wild."