Scheana Shay Accuses Raquel Leviss Of Conducting A 'PR Stunt' After Having Andy Cohen Serve Her With Papers Which Have 'No Legal Meaning' At Reunion
Instead of sending it to Daryl, Raquel Leviss sent it to Andy Cohen.
During the Thursday, March 23, taping of the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion, the Bravo boss served Scheana Shay with papers from the former beauty queen regarding their temporary restraining order. However, according to the "Good As Gold" singer's attorney, the move was nothing more than a "PR stunt" and claimed the documents have "no legal meaning."
“Rachel had Andy ‘serve’ Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning. It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different," Shay's attorney Neama Rahmani told Radar.
"There is no way for Rachel to ‘drop’ the temporary restraining order before next week’s hearing. This is California law and even on the court’s website," she made clear. "Even if Rachel had the correct document, which she didn’t, it wasn’t filed with the court. There is no file stamp in the top right corner. This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team."
"If Rachel really wanted to make this go away, she would come out and publicly say the ‘punch’ never happened and she is sorry for all the harm she caused Scheana, Ariana [Madix], and her other friends," Rahmani stated of the ordeal.
Leviss made a public statement on Friday, March 24, explaining she would not be pursuing a long term restraining order against Shay. "I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th," the 28-year-old said.
- Raquel Leviss Drops Temporary Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay In A Failed Attempt To Film Confrontation During 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
- Ariana Madix & 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Publicly Boo Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss For Sneaky Affair Following 'Rough' Reunion
- Raquel Leviss Admits She Doesn't Know 'Where' Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval Is Going Ahead Of Filming Dramatic 'VPR' Reunion
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order," she stated. "My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the Vanderpump Rules reunion] together."
"The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress," Leviss noted.