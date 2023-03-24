Tom Sandoval 'Destroyed' At Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion That Almost Turned Physical: 'It Was Like A Nuclear Bomb'

"It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio," an insider close to production explained of the special where the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman and the former beauty queen were allegedly raked over the coals by everyone present — including Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump.

The insider also spilled that the reunion was heated from the jump, with the cast getting into it just two minutes in, refusing to stop throughout the entire five hour shoot. So much so, the Bravo boss had to separate two of the stars to prevent an assault and battery. However, the source spilled that the person who began the fight "is not someone you'd guess."