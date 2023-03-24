Tom Sandoval 'Destroyed' At Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion That Almost Turned Physical: 'It Was Like A Nuclear Bomb'
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion is set to be the most explosive in Bravo history.
According to inside sources, the Thursday, March 23, taping was more dramatic than originally thought following the bombshell revelation that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having a seven month affair behind Ariana Madix's back.
"It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio," an insider close to production explained of the special where the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman and the former beauty queen were allegedly raked over the coals by everyone present — including Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump.
The insider also spilled that the reunion was heated from the jump, with the cast getting into it just two minutes in, refusing to stop throughout the entire five hour shoot. So much so, the Bravo boss had to separate two of the stars to prevent an assault and battery. However, the source spilled that the person who began the fight "is not someone you'd guess."
Cohen reportedly went on to question Sandoval and Leviss about exactly when their romantic relationship began and if they are still together — which they are. "That relationship is like on an egg timer. It's not gonna last," the insider commented about the pair.
The source added that the TomTom cofounder was so "destroyed" by his former friends that the entire group had to take a break to calm down, although it was just as contentious when the cameras fired back up.
As for Sandoval's former girlfriend of nine years — who cried and was equally angry at her ex-partner and the 28-year-old — she "was speaking, and what she was saying sounded like she's had some serious therapy."
To add fuel to the fire, Scheana Shay's attorney revealed that during filming, Leviss asked Cohen to serve her with papers regarding the restraining order between them.
“Rachel had Andy ‘serve’ Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning. It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different," Shay's attorney Neama Rahmani made clear.
