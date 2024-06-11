OK Magazine
Ariana Madix Shows Off Impressive Abs While Hosting 'Love Island' in Fiji: Photo

ariana madix shows off abs hosting love island fiji photo
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Ariana Madix may be the new host of Love Island, but she could surely pass for one of the younger sizzling hot contestants!

On Monday, June 10 — just one day before the new season premieres — the reality star showed off her impressive abs via a mirror selfie, which she uploaded to her Instagram Story.

ariana madix shows off abs hosting love island fiji photo
Source: @arianamadix/instagram

Ariana Madix flaunted her figure via Instagram.

"Good morning, Fiji," she captioned the shot, which showed the blonde beauty, 38, in a black sports bra and low-rise light gray sweatpants.

The Vanderpump Rules fan-favorite, who is dating fitness instructor Daniel Wai, has been making the press rounds to promote her new job, which was first announced earlier this year.

ariana madix
Source: mega

The reality star is hosting the new season of 'Love Island.'

While on The Talk, Madix — who is a "huge fan" of Love Island — revealed how she'll go about her role.

"I know that I'm older than the islanders are gonna be. I want to have a big sister kind of vibe. I plan on being very involved — I'm going to watch as much as possible what's going on, on like the live feeds and stuff," she spilled. "I plan on having these girls' backs, and if I see something, I may have to bring it up."

ariana madix
Source: mega

Madix is dating fitness coach Daniel Wai.

MORE ON:
Ariana Madix
The Something About Her co-founder believes her time on VPR has given her a leg up in succeeding at the job.

"These are going to be first-timers, you know, being in that world, an unscripted world, and I think hopefully my perspective having done it for so many years will allow me to kind of help them along their journey," Madix explained.

"Ultimately what is so cool about Love Island, you know, it's young, hot people on the beach, but so many long-term great relationships actually do come out of the show," she noted. "So hopefully my perspective will help them reach that level of bond with each other."

ariana madix shows off abs hosting love island fiji photo
Source: mega

The star split from Tom Sandoval after she uncovered his affair with Rachel Leviss.

Madix's popularity has soared ever since she dumped her unfaithful ex of nine years, Tom Sandoval, 41, after he had an affair with her friend and their costar Rachel Leviss, 29.

In addition to Love Island, the star has received plenty of advertisement deals, competed on Dancing With the Stars and nabbed a lead role in NYC's Chicago on Broadway.

However, not all of her Bravo costars were happy for Madix's new endeavors.

"There’s a lot of jealousy over how much Ariana has benefited from Scandoval," a source spilled to a magazine. "They’re accusing her of milking it."

"They were sympathetic about the cheating, but they think she’s playing it up for the attention," added the source.

