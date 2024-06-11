Ariana Madix Shows Off Impressive Abs While Hosting 'Love Island' in Fiji: Photo

The Something About Her co-founder believes her time on VPR has given her a leg up in succeeding at the job.

"These are going to be first-timers, you know, being in that world, an unscripted world, and I think hopefully my perspective having done it for so many years will allow me to kind of help them along their journey," Madix explained.

"Ultimately what is so cool about Love Island, you know, it's young, hot people on the beach, but so many long-term great relationships actually do come out of the show," she noted. "So hopefully my perspective will help them reach that level of bond with each other."