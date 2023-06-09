OK Magazine
Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval Felt 'Entitled' to Her Body Despite Their Lack of Emotional 'Intimacy'

Jun. 8 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Ariana Madix is getting more honest than ever about the cracks in her relationship with ex Tom Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules star admitted she thought her former boyfriend of nine years felt "entitled" to her body, adding he used their lack of intimacy to justify his seven month affair with her best friend Raquel Leviss.

“I feel like I’m someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative s**,” Madix said in an interview published on Thursday, June 8. “And that was something that I was deprived of for so long."

"As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop. That’s where I was at. I was like, ‘I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me,'" she continued.

Madix expressed that although she told the musician she wanted to restore their connection, he failed to meet her emotional needs. “The way that so many men act like they are entitled to your body and entitled to s** because you’re in a relationship with them,” the 37-year-old stated. “I am not your Fleshlight. I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It’s a two-person situation."

As OK! previously reported, when the Something About Her co-founder sat down with Andy Cohen during her Watch What Happens Live appearance, she laid out how Sandoval was able to cover up his secret romance for months.

"When he would not come or be home super late, I would ask him, ‘Where were you? What we were you doing?’ He would say he was at Tom Schwartz's. I would say, ‘Really?’ I would look at his texts and his phone. He was very good at concealing his double life and hiding the evidence. I wasn’t suspicious about an affair or about Rachel, but something was clearly going on with him mentally, and that is what I was picking up on," she revealed.

Glamour conducted the interview with Madix.

