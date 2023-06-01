Tom Sandoval Insists Scheana Shay Punched Raquel Leviss During 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Part 2
The fallout of Scandoval just keeps coming.
During the second part of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Tom Sandoval insisted that Scheana Shay punched Raquel Leviss the night she found out about the affair behind Ariana Madix's back — resulting in the temporary restraining order (that has since been dismissed), which kept the podcaster and the former beauty queen 100 yards from each other.
"She goes 'I just punched that b**** in the face and tossed her phone," Sandoval claimed during the Wednesday, May 31, episode about being on speaker phone with the "Good As Gold" singer that night. "100% that's what she f****** said."
Lala Kent and the Something About Her cofounder backed Shay up, insisting that they never heard the former SUR staffer say what the TomTom cofounder claimed she said that night.
Before Shay left the stage — in order for Leviss to attend the sit down — Andy Cohen handed her a request for dismissal from the 28-year-old. Leviss later told the Bravo boss that she regretted filing the restraining order.
In March, the bombshell news broke that Sandoval and Leviss had been having an affair behind Madix's back for at least seven months after the 37-year-old discovered explicit footage of the two on the rocker's cell phone.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," Sandoval noted in a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 8. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
In a statement of her own, the 28-year-old said, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," Leviss continued. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."