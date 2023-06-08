Raquel Leviss Asked Tom Sandoval If He and Ariana Madix Wanted to Be a 'Throuple' Before Scandal, Clarifies Affair Timeline

In a one-on-one sit down interview, Leviss revealed that she was not exactly forthcoming about the timeline of her secret romance with the TomTom cofounder, claiming that Sandoval would "kill her" for being honest. "He feels like it would be less hurtful to say that this wasn't going on for so long," Leviss said of his reason for wanting her to lie.

In her confessions, the ex-beauty queen admitted that she and the 39-year-old hooked up multiple times at Scheana Shay's Mexico wedding last summer — despite saying it only happened once during filming. Leviss also revealed that she propositioned Sandoval to become a "throuple" with the former couple, but he declined.