Raquel Leviss Asked Tom Sandoval If He and Ariana Madix Wanted to Be a 'Throuple' Before Scandal, Clarifies Affair Timeline
And the major bombshells were finally revealed.
During the third part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Raquel Leviss came clean about all of the lies Tom Sandoval made her tell the entire cast about their affair behind Ariana Madix's back.
In a one-on-one sit down interview, Leviss revealed that she was not exactly forthcoming about the timeline of her secret romance with the TomTom cofounder, claiming that Sandoval would "kill her" for being honest. "He feels like it would be less hurtful to say that this wasn't going on for so long," Leviss said of his reason for wanting her to lie.
In her confessions, the ex-beauty queen admitted that she and the 39-year-old hooked up multiple times at Scheana Shay's Mexico wedding last summer — despite saying it only happened once during filming. Leviss also revealed that she propositioned Sandoval to become a "throuple" with the former couple, but he declined.
The former SUR waitress also noted that she had met her alleged beau's family while in Los Angeles, not in his hometown in St. Louis — despite photo evidence to the contrary.
In March, news broke that the former beauty and the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman had been romantically involved behind Madix's back for seven months. The 37-year-old discovered the affair after discovering explicit footage of the two on Sandoval's phone.
- Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Come Face to Face for the First Time During 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Part 3
- Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval 'Haven't Spoken' in Some Time, Says He Felt Like an 'Unfortunate Confidant' During Pal's Affair With Raquel Leviss
- Brittany Cartwright 'Cannot Believe' How Big 'Vanderpump Rules' Has Become Since Scandoval: 'It's Been Crazy for Everybody'
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," the former bartender noted in a statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday, March 8. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Leviss issued an apology of her own, writing in a social media post, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she continued. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."