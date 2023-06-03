'Vanderpump Rules' Fan Kaley Cuoco Admits She 'Slid Into' Ariana Madix's DMs After Scandoval: 'I Act Like She's My Best Friend'
Kaley Cuoco gave birth to her first child less than three months ago, but she still has time to catch up on all of the Vanderpump Rules drama!
While at the Thursday, June 1, premiere event of her new series Based on a True Story, the actress was asked what's the closest she's ever been to a crime, prompting her to comically reply, "Scandoval."
"I had no idea," she said, referring to the explosive reveal that Tom Sandoval had a months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss behind the back of his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.
Despite the Golden Globe nominee not knowing any of the Bravo stars personally, the new mom admitted she "slid into" Madix's "DMs" after the scandal broke, noting, "I’m Instagram friends with some of them."
"They’re dead to me. I’m acting like it’s something that happened to me," she insisted of how she feels about Leviss and Sandoval nowadays.
"I don’t think Raquel is going to get a warm welcome back," Cuoco added when asked if she wants the cheaters to return for Season 11. "Would I mind seeing her on the show? Absolutely not. But I want what Ariana wants. If she’s comfortable with it then I’m comfortable with it. I act like she’s my best friend."
The Big Bang Theory alum felt so connected to the situation that she admitted to harboring ill will towards fiancé Tom Pelphrey just because he shares the same first name as the musician.
"I was immediately mad at him for like two weeks because his name is Tom," she quipped. "He was like, ‘Don’t be mad at me!’ I was like, ‘Don’t be named Tom!’"
As OK! reported, Sandoval and Leviss' shocking romance sent the rest of their costars into a tailspin, with Madix immediately breaking up with her boyfriend of nine years.
The cast has been discussing the drama on the Season 10 reunion, which airs it's third and final part on Wednesday, June 7.
