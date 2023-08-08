OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Arie Luyendyk Jr.
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Are 'Pitching' a Reality Show About the App They Created: 'Who Knows What the Future Holds!'

arie ok pp
Source: @ariejr/instagram
By:

Aug. 8 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It's been a while since Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren, have been on the small screen, but it sounds like the duo are ready to join the reality TV world again.

"Lauren and I have a really great idea for a show that we've been kind of pitching to a couple of different networks. It has to do with our app, DUO: Dates Unlike Others, that we created, so we're working on that. If I want to jump back into reality TV, I want to do it with Lauren in some way, so we're trying to figure it out, and right now it's so hard," the 41-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Scotch™ Brand to unpack his best tips and tricks for a seamless move.

Article continues below advertisement
ari ok
Source: @ariejr/instsagram

"Our kids are so little, and it's really hard to be away from the house. We've also talked about going on The Amazing Race or a show like that, but it would be hard for us to be away from the kids. We'd want to do something that incorporates our family. Who knows what the future holds!" the former race car driver adds.

The pair, who met on The Bachelor in 2018, wouldn't want to focus solely on their life with their three kids: Alessi, Lux and Senna. "I wouldn't want them to be the center of it. It would be similar to Very Cavallari, where it also focused on her business. You have a little bit of your family, but it's more about the business. That would be something we're interested in," he shares.

Article continues below advertisement
arie ok
Source: @ariejr/instagram

Since the dad-of-three is also in the real estate world, he would be open to starring in something similar to Selling Sunset or Million Dollar Listing. "I've been doing this for 19 or 20 years, and I've sold some insane homes in the Scottsdale area. I'm surprised they don't have a Selling Scottsdale type show because it would be perfect! We have so many people coming from California, and the landscape is so beautiful. It really screams luxury. Funny enough, I did an episode of House Hunters International in Holland with my family, and it was fun to be part of that show. In the future, I want to be involved with something like that," he notes.

MORE ON:
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Article continues below advertisement
arie suit
Source: Tanner Blackburn / @tannerblackburn_

In the meantime, since the Bachelor Nation star is super passionate about real estate, his partnership with Scotch™ Brand was a no-brainer. "I've been in the industry for almost 20 years, which is kind of insane to say. I've helped a lot of people move, and I recently helped my dad move a lot of his memorabilia to my new man cave that I am making at our house. I used Scotch™ Brand Cushion Lock™ for the first time, which was awesome. It is made from recycled paper, you expand it and wrap it around your valuable items. You don't need tape or scissors; it locks within itself. It saves a lot of space in the box. I transported a lot of these Indianapolis 500 trophies," he says.

"The other product is the Scotch® Box Lock™ Packaging Tape, and that is really cool because it has a super adhesive stick, so you only have to use one piece of tape to seal a box," he adds. "It's fun to partner with them!"

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.