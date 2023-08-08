Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Are 'Pitching' a Reality Show About the App They Created: 'Who Knows What the Future Holds!'

It's been a while since Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren, have been on the small screen, but it sounds like the duo are ready to join the reality TV world again.

"Lauren and I have a really great idea for a show that we've been kind of pitching to a couple of different networks. It has to do with our app, DUO: Dates Unlike Others, that we created, so we're working on that. If I want to jump back into reality TV, I want to do it with Lauren in some way, so we're trying to figure it out, and right now it's so hard," the 41-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Scotch™ Brand to unpack his best tips and tricks for a seamless move.